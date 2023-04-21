Anzeige
WKN: 853289 | ISIN: NL0000289213 | Ticker-Symbol: WER
Tradegate
21.04.23
11:45 Uhr
14,990 Euro
+0,180
+1,22 %
21.04.2023 | 14:46
Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave announces new Executive and Supervisory Board (re)appointments at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Wereldhave is pleased to announce the (re)appointment of several key Executive and Supervisory Board members, as approved by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) of Wereldhave N.V.

Matthijs Storm has been reappointed as CEO for a term of four years, after an initial term starting in 2019. In addition to the AGM, the Supervisory Board is content with the performance of Mr. Storm over the past four years and is convinced of his dedication for the next term.

Mrs. Françoise Dechesne has also been reappointed as member of the Supervisory Board, where she will continue to provide valuable leadership and guidance to the company. Mrs. Dechesne will continue in her role as chair of the Supervisory Board.

In addition, Mr. William Bontes has been appointed as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Bontes brings extensive experience to the role, currently serving as CFO of Louwman Group and several supervisory boards and previously held various executive positions at VolkerWessels and Hurks Group.

All other resolutions on the agenda were approved by shareholders as well.

Attachment

  • PR 21-04-2023 - Wereldhave announces new Executive and Supervisory Board (re)appointments at AGM (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5b900746-3758-45fc-85c2-49920d908fea)

