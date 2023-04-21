Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2023) - Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 80,000,000 units at a price of $0.0353 per unit (each, a "Unit") for gross proceeds of up to $2,824,000. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") of the Company and one whole Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share for a period of 60 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for general working capital purposes and as a reserve for possible future acquisitions. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing of the Offering. The Company may pay a finder's fee to eligible persons pursuant to applicable securities laws and Canadian Securities Exchange policies.

All references to currency in this news release are to Canadian currency.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

