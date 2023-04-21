US energy consultancy LevelTen Energy said in a recent report on solar and wind power purchase agreements in Europe that the prices of wind and solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) in the European markets increased by 56% year-on-year to reach €88.88 ($97.40)/MWh in the first quarter of this year.Wind power prices have risen by 35% in the last six months as project developers face obstacles in obtaining permits and rising costs. However, the situation has improved in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. LevelTen Energy was unable to produce a wind index due to insufficient ...

