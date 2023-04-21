Anzeige
Freitag, 21.04.2023
WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051
21.04.2023 | 15:26
Workiva: ESG Talk: Trust and Assurance for ESG Reporting

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / Workiva:

Workiva, Friday, April 21, 2023, Press release picture

In the latest episode of ESG Talk, guest host Ernest Anunciacion shares how companies can build assurance into ESG reporting. A certified internal auditor, Ernest emphasizes the critical role GRC (governance, risk, and compliance) will play in complying with ESG regulation, including climate disclosure rules coming from the SEC.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750620/ESG-Talk-Trust-and-Assurance-for-ESG-Reporting

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
