NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / HARVARD Award Winning Entrepreneur, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney Acquires Majority Shareholder Control of GBX International Group, Inc. (OTC:GBXI) Makes More History Bringing CSi-EDP Partner American States University (ASU) as the First Acquisition for its Aggressive Growth Plans Newport Beach, CA, April 21, 2023, GBX International Group, Inc., (OTC:GBXI) an emerging leader in international economic development, is pleased to announce its' launch into the education, international drug development, advanced technologies, and international advanced green energy development industries through the acquisition of American States University (ASU). Mr. Raymond C. Dabney has acquired majority shareholder control of GBXI, and his first target is ASU for its massive growth potential and integration of assets with the international ASU/CSi-EDP partnership programs.

The ASU Digital Business HUB will be used as the main business student learning center. GBXI will be the main pivot point to spin out trading shares of all our Partner Public and Private Companies such as Cannabis Science, iCannabinoid, Thermic Science, LNC, LMG, and a few more old and new school surprises for our loyal shareholders. No one will be missed! A true Digital Business HUB for students, just as planned all along. Each spinout company will give our GBXI registered shareholders additional pro-rata shares in each spinout company over and above their original shares in each entity. This provides the required shareholder base for each company required to trade and gives additional shares to all our loyal GBXI shareholders. We call this "Compounding our Wealth" through extra spinout share participation for all our loyal GBXI shareholders. Each registered GBXI shareholder will receive additional shares of each spinout Company over and above their original shares to enjoy additional liquidity as each company begins to trade through the GBXI Digital Business HUB spinout process. www.americanstatesuniversity.com

"Here we go! Anyone who knows me and knows what we have been through over the past few years, knows what's coming next! It's full-on Warfare, against the Wind! We are aggressively following through with our plans to Bring ALL our Companies back trading and integrate ASU with several of our CSi-EDP Partner Companies to accomplish that goal very quickly. We will be using the full extent of our reach for this Sprint to the Finish line! All our ground-breaking advanced business and energy technologies along with our HARVARD Award Winning Economic Development & Medical Drug Development Programs all will be offered through our unique ASU University education model for growth and mass inclusion, no one will be missed!

This acquisition will enable ASU University and its CSi-EDP Partners with the tools to grow in virtually every mainstream Industry covered by the many ASU/CSi-EDP partnership Companies and programs for individual Personal development and/or Business economic development. This growth should happen quickly through its constant and flexible Scholarship and Business apprenticeship Programs modeled individually for every Community, City, State or Region for its specific and unique economic and medical needs. The goal is creating 100's or thousands of jobs worldwide to help fix our economic turmoil using all our ASU/CSi-EDP partnership Company resources in our hardest hit communities worldwide, ASU/CSi-EDP, Bringing it all Together, Here we go! Confirmed New President & CEO of GBX International Inc., Mr. Raymond C. Dabney". With multiple Schools of Excellence, the ASU University is positioned to become an Internationally recognized leader in traditional and digital hybrid mix of Prestigious Degree and Certificate Trades Programs, wrapped in an international economic entrepreneurial bevy of jobs and choices for growth for everyone enrolled. The ASU/CSi-EDP Partnership is focused on introducing one of the largest Nationwide University Scholarships Programs offered, City by City, Coast to Coast, Scholarships for education, family, and business.

School of Law;

Bachelor of Science in Law [BSL]; Juris Doctor [JD]

ASU will build its in-house legal team of Volunteers, Adjunct Professors, Full-Time Professors, Students and Apprentices Worldwide. The in-house legal team will take on cases cover a wide range of legal instances to help fix the many wrongs inhibiting our society to grow and nurture in an equal opportunity environment. ASU Law already has a few cases it is a party too already with our own CSi-EDP Partner Companies that will be at the forefront of our initial case studies and initial aggressive legal actions to fix. School of Business; Bachelor in Business Administration [BABA]; Masters in Business Administration [MBA]; Doctorate in Business Administration [DBA]

The North American stock exchanges will play a big role in the ASU Entrepreneurial Business offerings, bringing delisted companies back to trade, up listing Companies to higher level exchanges for ease of public trading, and brand new listed companies through IPO offerings on different level exchanges worldwide. ASU will build its Business in-house team of Volunteers, Adjunct Professors, Full-Time Professors, Students and Apprentices Worldwide based on its current ASU/CSi-EDP Partnerships, Cannabis Science Inc., Thermic Science (ENDO), LNC Technology, as well as its many Washington, DC, (GOV) centered economic development plans for international expansions and inclusions. School of Agriculture; Bachelor of Agriculture ASU will build its in-house Agriculture team of Volunteers, Adjunct Professors, Full-Time Professors, Students and Apprentices Worldwide. ASU has a solid footing in Agriculture, farming, seeding, and cultivation based on its ASU/CSi-EDP Partnership programs in natural drug development using Cannabinoids derived from Industrial hemp and Cannabis plants along with a few other indigenous plants and bio-actives needed worldwide.

ASU will build its in-house Medical team of Volunteers, Adjunct Professors, Full-Time Professors, Students and Apprentices Worldwide. Through its ASU/CSi-EDP Partnerships the University has HARVARD Award Winning medical research and ground-breaking medical advances, patents, and new technology to introduce to the world, very exciting opportunities for ASU students to work and advance this type of Medical Success. School of Fine Arts; ASU will build its in-house team of Media Volunteers, Adjunct Professors, Full-Time Professors, Students and Apprentices Worldwide. LMG and other CSi-EDP Media Partnerships for Television, Motion Pictures, and Music production and International distribution. School of Sustainability-Division of Alternative Energy; ASU will build its in-house team of Alternative Energy Volunteers, Adjunct Professors, Full-Time Professors, Students and Apprentices Worldwide. The ASU/CSi-EDP Partnership will bring the Thermic Science (ENDO) advance technology to the table with ASU Alternative Energy students working on the ground-breaking Thermic Heating Paint products and services to complete manufacturing development and subsequent product

releases to the public worldwide.

Certified Professionals & the Departments;

Department of Security

Department of Entrepreneurs

Department of Theology/Religion

Department of Technology

Department of Political Science

All of this along with over 37 Trade Skills Courses wrapped in the coveted Entrepreneurial Programs.

With the new Digital HUB online software integration well underway, ASU, a Hybrid University offers the "big three" mix of on-line, in-class, and on-the-job training, ready to grow all ASU/CSi-EDP Partnership companies... Entrepreneurial education, rapid deployments for distressed communities, focused on individuals, families and youths ranging from the affluent students programs right through to the distressed communities worldwide, aggressive integration and inclusion of growth. American States University is the only TRUE Entrepreneurial University that can provide the flexibility, affordability, and accessibility to the general public needed to provide this level of education. American States University is a unique hybrid mix of online, in class and in field education. It is a unique and creative entrepreneurial educational brainchild of its Founder, President, and Chancellor, Raymond C. Dabney, coming from challenging beginnings himself with little formal education; he advanced and created many opportunities offered by this great planet and the blessed individuals willing to teach him their trade; now Mr. Dabney is giving back those same opportunities and Successes he has been Blessed with to his future students, professors,

shareholders, families in need, and the general business community worldwide. ASU will provide the financial and managerial resources needed to expand those offerings rapidly' into Communities of need and establish several new paradigms for instant non-traditional hybrid education, expanding across the country and Internationally as market conditions dictate. www.americanstatesuniversity.com Pre-register now! Inspire, Dream, Change Students, Scholarships, Apprentices, Professors, Instructors, and Partners who wish to Grow with us!

About ASU

The University curriculum delivers hybrid foundational knowledge and real-world skills to immediately prepare you for your career. The University will provide real-time Digital Business HUB access for all its Students and Business Scholars, along with several new and existing partner companies for constant flow of jobs in various industries. The work is real as these Companies are already providing some of these services to the University and other Companies they will be listed in real-time as each job contract presents itself. The ASU University Scholarship & Apprentice Project will cover most industries and will be an ongoing University Project of mass-scale to include all industries categorized and assembled with real-time Digital access. Covering Education, Food, Medical, Agriculture, High-Tech, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Transportation, Defense Security, Aerospace, Television & Media and so much more. Job creation, business consulting, partnership opportunities, personal enhancement education, including business and personal Scholarships.

Any Community, any Student, any Business, coupled with the aggressive Student Scholarship Apprentice Programs creates any job, or any company, for any Student, in any Industry, anyone that wants to join the Scholarship Apprentice Program. Scholarship Apprentices: Mobilizing large work force groups, any Industry, any Contract, even Community Clean up, Construction, Security, full University Digital HUB Integration, Mass Job creation, Apprentice Scholarship Programs, and Family Assistance Programs. American States University believes that everyone should have an opportunity to learn and earn if they want too, so we do. https://www.americanstatesuniversity.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "project," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs and products. The Company does not undertake any duty, nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

https://www.americanstatesuniversity.com/

American States University

GBX International Inc.

Raymond C. Dabney

President & CEO, Chancellor

raymond.dabney@americanstatesuniversity.com

+1.778.288.1389

