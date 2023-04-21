London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2023) - Leading industry experts from renowned insurance firms will come together to address the rising complexity of insurance claims and the critical need for accuracy and faultless prediction. The upcoming interactive webinar will feature a panel of claims executives who will discuss ways to strike a balance between automation and human resources to energize claims operations.

The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 11 am EST, and registration is now open for interested attendees. The webinar promises to offer attendees a unique opportunity to learn from the experiences of top claims experts and understand how to optimize claims processes while leveraging the full potential of digital technology to enhance customer satisfaction and retention.

The panel of claims experts comprises of:

Nathan Lundquist, SVP Claims, Protective Insurance

Dan Moore, SVP Claims Shared Services, CNA Insurance

Nicole Nevulis, Global Senior Director Go-To-Market Strategy, Verint

Moderator: Michael Fiedel, Managing Director, InsurTech Ohio

These industry experts will delve deep into the challenges facing claims operations, share practical insights, and discuss ways to synergize automation and human resources for improved outcomes.

The webinar is produced in partnership with Reuters Events: Connected Claims USA 2023, and attendees can look forward to learning about the latest industry trends and technological advancements. Register for the webinar today, and gain access to a wealth of knowledge, strategies, and insights from some of the best in the business.

Even if you cannot attend the live event, you can still register and receive a recording of the webinar afterward. Additionally, attendees can send their questions before the event, and the moderator will select some to be answered by the panelists during the webinar. For more information, please email taylor.brackin@thomsonreuters.com.

Join the webinar to discover how to Energize Claims Operations with Streamlined Automation and AI, and position yourself to take advantage of the opportunities offered by this rapidly evolving industry. Register now at Energize Claims Operations - Energize Claims Operations with Streamlined Automation and AI (reutersevents.com)

Taylor Brackin

Global Project Director, Insurance

Reuters Events

UK: +44 20 7513 4097

E: Taylor.brackin@thomsonreuters.com

W: https://events.reutersevents.com/insurance/connected-claims-usa

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163283