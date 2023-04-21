Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2023) - Serverspace, a leading cloud provider, is proud to announce the hardware placement in a new data center in Toronto, Canada. This facility marks the sixth location for Serverspace's global expansion, with existing data centers in five other countries.





The equipment at the new data center is housed in Tier III certified facility called Cologix TOR 3, located at 905 King Street in downtown Toronto. Cologix, North America's leading data center operator, manages this state-of-the-art facility.

Cloud technology has emerged as a game-changer in recent years, providing solutions to various problems with cost and inefficiency faced by businesses and individuals using non-cloud data systems. Some of the significant advantages of cloud technology include cost and infrastructure management, scalability, accessibility, data security, collaboration, software updates, and disaster recovery.

The demand for cloud servers in Canada has exceeded expectations, with resources allocated during the initial launch being sold within a week. Since the data center's launch, users have deployed 24,000 servers.

"Today, cloud computing has great prospects in the markets of the regions we focus on. We already have more than 120,000 customers around the world, so our main goal is to make it easier for them to interact with cloud infrastructure by locating high-performance equipment in regions closer to them," says Dmitry Volkov, the Head of B2C. "Connecting to our high-end data center infrastructure allows Serverspace to be in demand around the world."

Serverspace's expansion in Toronto is part of its ongoing commitment to providing reliable and scalable cloud solutions to businesses worldwide.

About Serverspace

Serverspace is a cloud provider has been in the international market for 14 years. It is dedicated to providing opportunities for others to create innovative projects. With over 120,000 customers and six data centers located all around the globe, Serverspace provides cloud infrastructure rental services, administration, CDN, network services, and tools for automating infrastructure management via API, CLI, and Terraform.

Serverspace allows users to deploy servers on the hyper-converged vStack virtualization platform, where it costs users half as much as the same machine on VMware. Additionally, users can utilize these virtual machines with a 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Gold Scalable processor, providing one of the highest performance levels on virtual machines.

Recently, Serverspace was named a Momentum Leader in G2's Spring report, showcasing its commitment to providing reliable and scalable cloud solutions to businesses worldwide. Serverspace's goal is to listen to its customers and provide highly reliable, simple, and available cloud infrastructure to everyone, allowing businesses to focus on their core competencies and achieve success.

For those interested in learning more about cloud infrastructure, Serverspace offers a blog and news section, customer stories, and tutorials. They also provide solutions for WordPress Hosting, Application Hosting, Web Hosting, Cloud for Startups, Cloud for E-commerce, and Big Data computing.

Conclusion: Forward-Looking Statements

Regarding the future of Serverspace's services, Dmitry Volkov adds, "This year, we will open 5 more data centers in EMEA, ATP, and LAD regions. In these data centers, it will be possible to deploy any provider service, including cloud servers and a recently released CDN. Next, we plan to host equipment in a data center in Europe."

