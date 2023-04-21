EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

21.04.2023 / 16:14 CET/CEST

CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



Luxembourg, 21 April 2023



CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") and S IMMO AG ("S IMMO") today signed and completed an agreement regarding the sale and purchase of a property portfolio in the Czech Republic.



Under the agreement, CPIPG will sell S IMMO the Mayhouse and Luxembourg Plaza office buildings in Prague and the ZET.office in Brno, along with the hotel Courtyard by Marriott Prague City. The four assets have a total asset value of EUR 167.7 million and generate income of close to EUR 8.4 million.



The transaction qualifies as a related party transaction and is not counted as part of the Group's EUR 2 billion external disposal pipeline. CPIPG owns 88.4% of S IMMO shares.



For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations



David Greenbaum Moritz Mayer

Chief Financial Officer Manager, Capital Markets

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com m.mayer@cpipg.com



