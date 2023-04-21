Anzeige
O-I Glass, Inc.: Innovative O-I Glass Helps Bacardi Build on Sustainability Mission

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / O-I Glass, Inc.

O-I Glass, Inc., Friday, April 21, 2023, Press release picture

Family-owned Bacardí Limited is raising the bar in its commitment to a sustainable future with an initiative that starts with an innovative design by O-I: EXPRESSIONS.

Barcardí, the world's largest privately held spirits company, collaborated with O-I: EXPRESSIONS and the team at our Innoval plant to design an elegant, limited-edition bottle of BACARDÍ® Carta Blanca. The limited-edition bottles carry a label with a QR code and instructions for employees to plant trees in the Bacardí digital forest as part of its "Founder's Day 2023 Digital Forest" campaign.

Barcardí turned to O-I: EXPRESSIONS' innovative technology to bring the bottle to life. Our Innoval facility in Chazelles-sur-Lyon, Loire, France, provides O-I: EXPRESSIONS' direct-to-glass digital printing, which enables brands to offer a heightened aesthetic with complete body decoration, tactile effects, and 360° brand messaging.

On the BACARDÍ® Carta Blanca bottle, the design shows the connection between the digital forest and the real rain forest. A binary code represents the digital pieces that fade out toward the bottle, matching the different green shades of the rainforest. And the Bacardi branding on the front, including the bat logo, has a tactile effect.

Bacardí's initiative will support biodiversity, help local communities, and capture an expected 2.5M kg of CO2 during the trees' lifetime. Barcardí will plant one tree for every employee in several countries including India, Nepal, Indonesia, Ecuador, and Madagascar.

One hundred and sixty-one years ago, Don Facundo Bacardí Massó founded the company in Santiago de Cuba. Family-owned for more than seven generations, Bacardí grew from a single rum brand to a portfolio of iconic global spirits brands. Bacardí is committed to its extensive Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) program, Good Spirited, and works to restore communities, revitalize natural ecosystems, and revolutionize how it does business.

"As a family-owned company, doing the right thing is in our DNA, and all of us at Bacardi share that passion for taking care of the environment. By creating our very own Bacardi forests, we can all take pride in having our own positive impact and being part of our company's legacy for the next 161 years and beyond," said Mahesh Madhavan, Bacardí Limited CEO, in a recent press release.

The "Founder's Day 2023 Digital Forest" campaign also includes planting 161 coconut trees in Puerto Rico, where Barcardí produces its rum, and 100 cedar saplings in Bermuda, the home of Bacardí's global headquarters.

Allen Mireles
Allen Mireles is a wordsmith from Northwest Ohio with an abiding passion for sustainability and helping build a safer and cleaner planet. An experienced writer, she has deep experience in both traditional and digital marketing and public relations and has written for a broad range of industries and media. As an avid gardener and camper, Allen loves nothing more than being outside appreciating our natural world.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from O-I Glass, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: O-I Glass, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/o-i-glass-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: O-I Glass, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750633/Innovative-O-I-Glass-Helps-Bacardi-Build-on-Sustainability-Mission

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
