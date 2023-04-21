DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 21-Apr-2023 / 16:15 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Shane Doherty a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Executive Director; Chief Financial Officer a) Position/status Initial notification Initial Notification b) Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Cairn Homes plc a) Name 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each financial instrument, type of a) ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 instrument Identification code Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of shares Nature of the awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan which is payable b) transaction immediately Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.02 373,758

Aggregated

information

373,758

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

EUR381,233.16

18 April 2023

Date of the

e) transaction

Euronext Dublin

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Tara Grimley a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Company Secretary / PDMR a) Position/status Initial notification Initial Notification b) Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Cairn Homes plc a) Name 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each Description of the financial instrument, ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 type of a) instrument Identification code Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of shares Nature of the awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan which is payable b) transaction immediately Price(s) Volume(s) EUR1.02 57,466 c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Aggregated

information 57,466

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price EUR58,615.32

18 April 2023

Date of the

e) transaction

Euronext Dublin

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

