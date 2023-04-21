Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 21-Apr-2023 / 16:15 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                   Shane Doherty 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                   Executive Director; Chief Financial Officer 
 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
                   Initial notification 
       Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                   Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
 
                   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the   Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a)                  ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       instrument 
 
       Identification code 
 
                   Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of shares 
       Nature of the     awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan which is payable 
b)      transaction      immediately 
 
 
                   Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.02     373,758

Aggregated

information

373,758

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

EUR381,233.16

18 April 2023

Date of the

e) transaction

Euronext Dublin

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                   Tara Grimley 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                   Company Secretary / PDMR 
a)      Position/status 
 
                   Initial notification 
       Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                   Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
 
                   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                   Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
 
       Description of the 
       financial instrument, ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
       Identification code 
 
 
                   Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of shares 
       Nature of the     awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan which is payable 
b)      transaction      immediately 
 
 
                   Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                   EUR1.02     57,466 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)

Aggregated

information 57,466

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price EUR58,615.32

18 April 2023

Date of the

e) transaction

Euronext Dublin

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  238817 
EQS News ID:  1614327 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1614327&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2023 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
