Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Board Committee Changes

Dublin and London, 21 April 2023 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce a number of changes to committee structures which will take effect following Margaret Sweeney's retirement from the board on 27 April 2023.

Elizabeth McMeikan will succeed Margaret as Senior Independent Director and as Chair of the Remuneration Committee. Gervaise Slowey will succeed Elizabeth as Chair of the ESG Committee and will join the Audit and Risk Committee on a pro tem basis. Cathríona Hallahan will join the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee is engaged in the process of recruiting an additional non-executive director.

Board Committees with effect from 27 April 2023:

Audit and Risk Remuneration Nomination ESG Chair Cathríona Hallahan Elizabeth McMeikan John Hennessy Gervaise Slowey Elizabeth McMeikan John Hennessy Elizabeth McMeikan Cathríona Hallahan Members Gervaise Slowey (pro tem) Gervaise Slowey Cathríona Hallahan Shane Casserly

Senior Independent Director: Elizabeth McMeikan

Non-executive director with responsibility for workforce engagement: Gervaise Slowey

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 50 three and four-star hotels with 10,953 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,300 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2022, Dalata reported revenue of EUR558.3 million and a profit after tax of EUR96.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com.

Dalata Hotel Group plc Tel +353 1 206 9400 Dermot Crowley, CEO investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Carol Phelan, CFO Sean McKeon, Company Secretary & Head of Risk and Compliance Joint Company Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright Tel +44 20 3753 3069 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 Melanie Farrell dalata@fticonsulting.com

