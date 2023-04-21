Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Seien Sie auf das Schlimmste vorbereitet: Die richtigen Entscheidungen und die richtigen Aktien
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
21.04.23
08:01 Uhr
4,340 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3054,44019:29
Dow Jones News
21.04.2023 | 17:58
265 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Board Committee Changes

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Board Committee Changes

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Board Committee Changes 21-Apr-2023 / 16:24 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dalata Announces Board Committee Changes

ISE: DHG LSE: DAL

Dublin and London, 21 April 2023 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce a number of changes to committee structures which will take effect following Margaret Sweeney's retirement from the board on 27 April 2023.

Elizabeth McMeikan will succeed Margaret as Senior Independent Director and as Chair of the Remuneration Committee. Gervaise Slowey will succeed Elizabeth as Chair of the ESG Committee and will join the Audit and Risk Committee on a pro tem basis. Cathríona Hallahan will join the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee is engaged in the process of recruiting an additional non-executive director.

Board Committees with effect from 27 April 2023: 

Audit and Risk      Remuneration    Nomination     ESG 
Chair     Cathríona Hallahan    Elizabeth McMeikan John Hennessy   Gervaise Slowey 
       Elizabeth McMeikan    John Hennessy   Elizabeth McMeikan Cathríona Hallahan 
Members 
       Gervaise Slowey (pro tem) Gervaise Slowey  Cathríona Hallahan Shane Casserly

Senior Independent Director: Elizabeth McMeikan

Non-executive director with responsibility for workforce engagement: Gervaise Slowey

ENDS

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 50 three and four-star hotels with 10,953 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,300 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2022, Dalata reported revenue of EUR558.3 million and a profit after tax of EUR96.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com.

Contacts 

Dalata Hotel Group plc           Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Dermot Crowley, CEO            investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
Carol Phelan, CFO 
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary & Head of Risk and Compliance 
 
Joint Company Brokers 
Davy: Anthony Farrell           Tel +353 1 679 6363 
Berenberg: Ben Wright           Tel +44 20 3753 3069 
 
Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 
Melanie Farrell              dalata@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  238818 
EQS News ID:  1614343 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1614343&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2023 11:25 ET (15:25 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.