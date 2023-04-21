ActivePure Technology: Increased Ventilation for IAQ Conflicts with Climate Goals, but ActivePure Offers a Timely Solution

On this Earth Day, ActivePure is urging for immediate action to tackle the negative impacts of relying solely on traditional ventilation and filtration to enhance indoor air quality.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / In 2022, the White House's Healthy Buildings Challenge introduced new Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) recommendations for increased ventilation and filtration to mitigate the spread of airborne infectious pathogens in indoor environments. While the global leader in air and surface purification technology, ActivePure Technology, applauded the increased focus on IAQ they noted even more opportunities the plan did not address. For example, in areas where outdoor air quality is already poor, increasing ventilation inevitably introduces more pollutants indoors despite the existence of traditional filtration. An even larger concern with increasing ventilation is the need for buildings to run their HVAC systems longer. Naturally, this requires enormous energy to maintain thermal comfort, which drives up operating costs and counters global decarbonization goals.





These IAQ recommendations stand in direct conflict with the vision of the 2050 Carbon Neutrality Goal. However, modern IAQ technology, such as ActivePure a patented and award-winning advanced photocatalysis process, is available as a sustainable alternative, helping organizations recognize that they no longer need to choose between protecting their workers and protecting the environment.

As organizations worldwide strive to modernize their ventilation systems, they face an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) paradox: heating and cooling buildings leave a heavy carbon footprint. In the United States alone, HVAC operating costs account for a sizable portion of the total building's energy consumption at nearly 40 percent. When a building continuously increases its ventilation and filter efficiency, energy consumption will skyrocket due to greater space conditioning and fan power demands. The economic and environmental impact will be catastrophic as 20 percent of America's carbon footprint already comes from the built environment's energy demands. Increasing ventilation, therefore, presents a direct conflict with accomplishing global decarbonization goals. As organizations become more ESG focused, any solution that involves even a minor increase in cost or carbon footprint will most likely be a non-starter for many decision-makers.

"On this Earth Day, ActivePure calls for urgent action to address this consequential paradox," said Joe Urso, CEO of ActivePure Technologies. "It is time to focus on developing innovative 21st-century solutions that reduce the carbon footprint of buildings while also ensuring healthy indoor air quality. There is an urgent need for collaboration among policymakers, building owners, businesses and technology providers to address this challenge."

ActivePure Technology, an advanced 21st-century solution effective on a wide range of airborne and surface pathogens, could improve IAQ just as implementing drinking water disinfection and treatment in 1908 dramatically decreased waterborne diseases nationwide. ActivePure's efficacy in third-party unaffiliated laboratory studies and real-world settings demonstrates that the technology reduces over 99.9% of indoor airborne environmental contaminants, including the SARS-CoV-2 virus, mold, bacteria, fungus and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The ActivePure Medical Guardian powered by ActivePure Technology was also registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device.

Anchored in science and innovation, ActivePure replicates the natural process of photolysis, which occurs when sunlight interacts with air moisture. Ambient indoor air is introduced into the ActivePure cell, which then converts the humidity into the same therapeutic molecules as those produced by the sun to cleanse outdoor air. These specialized ActivePure molecules target and neutralize airborne and surface-based pollutants without chemicals, ozone or the need for ventilating, trapping or filtering them.

ActivePure helps the built environment set the standard in custom solutions for 24/7 indoor air and surface protection. The technology gives employees, customers and patients confidence that the air they breathe and the surfaces they touch have been treated. It maintains healthy environments as the technology has demonstrated effectiveness against multiple clinically-relevant pathogens and facility spread of illnesses. ActivePure also reduces energy consumption by HVAC components and comes installation-ready without the need for building retrofitting. ActivePure works with numerous organizations on the achievement of ESG benchmarks through the deployment of the technology, helping leaders not only demonstrate a commitment to sustainability but also increase corporate resiliency against future pandemics.

"There is a growing recognition of the importance and need for modern and reconciliatory IAQ technologies such as ActivePure's advanced photocatalysis," said Amy Carenza, ActivePure's Chief Commercial Officer. "Our studies demonstrate this technology can help improve indoor air quality and building performance, meanwhile also reducing infectious disease transmission and protecting public health."

ActivePure has already left a world-changing impact on over 51 million customers across more than 45 countries who work, live and play in indoor spaces protected by this state-of-the-art technology.

"We urge organizations to take action to reduce their carbon footprint and promote sustainable practices that support a healthy planet and safe indoor environments. We do not need to trade off one for the other," Urso said. "Let's work together to create a world where the objectives of ESG are not a challenge but a reality."

To learn more about Earth Day, visit https://www.earthday.org.

To learn more about ActivePure, visit ActivePure.com.

###

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE

Privately held ActivePure has been the global leader in sustainable, active and continuous surface and air disinfection systems for healthcare and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities and hospitality and residential applications since 1924. The patented ActivePure Technology has been proven in independent university and laboratory testing to effectively control and neutralize indoor contaminants. ActivePure is the only product in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. In 2022, ActivePure was named on the Inc. 5000 list of most successful and fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The ActivePure Medical Guardian is also registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device. ActivePure Technology was originally developed exclusively for use in space exploration and has since evolved for use in commercial and consumer products to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by up to 99.9 percent in the air and on surfaces. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com or call 888-217-4316.



MEDIA CONTACTS

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR, on behalf of ActivePure

Email: Jo@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell: 214-232-0078

SOURCE: ActivePure Technology

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/750426/Increased-Ventilation-for-IAQ-Conflicts-with-Climate-Goals-but-ActivePure-Offers-a-Timely-Solution