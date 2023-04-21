Bitget Exchange: Dogeday Carnival - Trade DOGE and Specific Memecoins to Split 1,000,000 DOGE

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / Bitget is launching a carnival to celebrate Dogeday 4/20. Trade Dogecoin (DOGE) and specific memecoins here to split a prize pool worth 1,000,000 DOGE!

Campaign duration: April 20, 6 PM - April 26, 6 PM (UTC+8)

Condition 1: Trade DOGE and specific memecoins to get random DOGE airdrops

Users who reach a spot trading volume of 100 USDT or more in DOGE and specific memecoins during the event will receive a random airdrop of 10 - 1000 DOGE. The prize pool totals 500,000 DOGE and will be distributed while supplies last.

Condition 2: Trade DOGE and specific memecoins to split 300,000 DOGE

Users will split 300,000 DOGE in proportion to their spot trading volume in DOGE and specific memecoins, capped at 10,000 DOGE per person.

Rewards calculation:

A user's DOGE rewards = user's spot trading volume in DOGE and specific memecoins

Condition 3: Invite friends to split 200,000 DOGE

Users who successfully invite friends to sign up to Bitget and make a spot trade of any amount in DOGE or specific memecoins will split 200,000 in proportion to their valid referrals.

Rewards calculation:

A user's DOGE rewards = the user's valid referrals ÷ sum of valid referrals of all participants × 200,000 DOGE

Terms and Conditions

1. All participants must use the Register Now button to be eligible for the rewards.

2. Users must complete KYC verification to participate in the promotion.

3. Rewards worth less than 0.1 USDT in DOGE will not be distributed.

4. Spot trading includes coin swap, spot copy trading, and strategy trading, but excludes spot margin trading.

5. The amount of tokens distributed as rewards is subject to the market price on Bitget at the time of reward calculation.

6. Rewards will be distributed to the winners' spot accounts within seven working days after the promotion ends.

7. Only the new users who use the link provided in the promotion to sign up are eligible for the rewards.

8. If users participate in several events of the same type (i.e. making an initial deposit or trade), they will only receive rewards from one of the events.

9. VIPs, API traders, and market makers are not eligible.

10. You can only participate with your primary account. Any sub-accounts participating in this promotion will be disqualified and will not be distributed any rewards.

11. All participants must strictly comply with Bitget's terms and conditions.

12. In case of cheating or using multiple accounts for rewards, or other violations, Bitget reserves the right to disqualify the users involved and forfeit their rewards.

13. Bitget reserves the right to amend or revise the terms of this promotion, or cancel it at any time without prior notice at its sole discretion.

14. Bitget reserves the right of final decision for this promotion. Contact customer service if you have any questions.

Meme becomes the hottest sector in the market, AIDOGE, PEPE, and WOJAK skyrocket in turn.

In Bitget, they will initiate a list of trending and popular coins, and currently there are 20+ MEME coins in the MEME Zone, such as PEPE, SHIBAI, WOJAK, AIDOGE, and more are coming.

About Bitget

Bitget, established in 2018, is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange with a core focus on copy trading. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. It also inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the leading Italian football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL.

To learn more about Bitget, please visit https://www.bitget.com.

For more information about Bitget, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risk and volatility despite high growth potential. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own research and invest at their own discretion.

