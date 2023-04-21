Insight Engines Market worth $5.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The research report for Insight Engines Market is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2023 to USD 5.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. With insight engines, businesses across the globe enables to deliver a better customer experience by assuring ease of use, quick intelligence, and a broad scope of searches. They can use pre-existing databases to automatically generate insights and make decisions based on information extracted from the data. In contrast to conventional search technologies, insight engines make information available to users in the appropriate context while using resource-efficient intelligent ways to find it.





IT and ITeS segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period

The market for insight engines is bifurcated into BFSI, IT and ITeS, Retali and eCommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government, Telecom, and Other verticals. Organisations are primarily concentrating on the optimum use of data because of the rise in computational capabilities brought by the Al engine. To support the rising company landscape, better decision-making is now necessary due to the growing market competitiveness. When it comes to developing business plans based on consumer behaviour and shifting market trends, insight engines have been found to be helpful for a variety of industry verticals. During the forecast period, the IT and ITeS segment is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR.

Machine Learning to hold largest market share during the forecast period

The market for insight engines is bifurcated based on technology into machine learning and natural language processing. The insight engines market incorporates artificial intelligence technology and have the potential to disrupt the way businesses search for data. Insights engines intended to bring modern knowledge discovery approaches to companies' private data using the latest technological advances. During the forecast period, the machine learning segment is expected to hold the largest market share.

Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The CAGR of Asia Pacific is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. The market demand insight engines is estimated to expand due to the rising demand for relevant and more personalized search experiences. The increasing investments among startups and the adoption of advanced technologies among verticals would drive the demand for insight engines solutions across the region.

Major vendors in the global Insight Engines Market are Microsoft (US), IBM (US), OpenText (Canada), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Elastic (US), Expert.ai (Italy), Almawave (Italy), Mindbreeze (Austria), Squirro (Switzerland), Sinequa (France), Coveo (Canada), Lucidworks (US), SearchBlox (US), Attivio (US), o9 Solutions (US), Celonis (US), Squiz (Australia), IntraFind (Germany), Fletch (US), Veritone (US), Progress (US), Upland Software (US), ForwardLane (US), Tecnotree (Finland), Comintelli (Sweden), Activeviam (US), Dun & Bradstreet (US), Prevedere (US), Stravito (Sweden), xFind (Israel), Turing Labs (US), Rampfy (Brazil), Raffle.ai (Denmark), Pecan AI (Israel), Omnisearch (Canada), and Fosfor (India).

