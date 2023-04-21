DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Citigroup Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 19 Apr 2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 3.57 % 0.69 % 4.26 % 507431033 Previous n/a % n/a % n/a % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG505 0 18097596 0.00 % 3.57 % Total 18097596 3.57 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in date period absolute % Shares on Loan (right to 2264887 0.45 % recall) Total 2264887 0.45 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % Warrants 15.06.23-29.12.26 Cash 152033 0.03 % OTC Swap 09.08.23-03.04.25 Cash 1095618 0.22 % Total 1247651 0.25 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: % of voting rights (if % of voting rights through Total of both (if at Name at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or least 5% or more) more) Citigroup Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Holdings % % % Inc. Citigroup Financial Products Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Europe % % % Finance Limited Citigroup Global Markets (International) Finance GmBH % % % Switzerland Citigroup Global Markets Holdings % % % Bahamas Limited Citigroup Global Markets Limited % % % Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 21 Apr 2023

