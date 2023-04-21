Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that as of 20 April 2023, the record date for the PSH Annual General Meeting of shareholders, the total voting rights in PSH were 380,377,687. There were 189,808,466 Public Shares and 1 Special Voting Share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) outstanding. The share classes have 1 vote and 190,569,221 votes per share, respectively.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

