Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2023) - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (the "Company" or "York") is pleased to report the final assay results from its Phase 4 drilling program ("Phase 4") at the 100%-owned York Harbour Copper-Zinc Project (the "Project") in western Newfoundland, Canada. These results further confirm the presence of high-grade copper-zinc mineralization, highlighting the potential for expanding mineral resources at the Project.

In addition to these final Phase 4 assay results, the Company will provide an update on its current Phase 5 diamond drilling campaign, targeting new areas of potential high-grade Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") mineralization.





Figure 1: Plan View of York Harbour's Phase 4 Completed Drill Holes and Mineralized Zones within the Main Mine Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3326/163422_490cc37e2414c804_002full.jpg

Phase 4 played a crucial role in expanding the Company's understanding of the potential within the Main Mine area and other parts of the 4,725-hectare property, building on positive results from earlier exploration phases.

Key Highlights from the Final Outstanding Analytical Results:

Drill hole YH22-73 intersected 44.93 metres of 1.292% copper including 5.36 metres of 2.938% copper

Confirmed significant high-grade copper-zinc VMS mineralization: The final assay results from the remaining four diamond drill holes of the Phase 4 program further confirmed the presence of significant copper-zinc mineralization, supporting the potential for expanded mineral resources at the York Harbour Copper-Zinc Project.

Comprehensive understanding of project potential based on final drill assay results, combined with analytical findings from earlier exploration phases and most of the Phase 4 drilling program, provide an understanding of the Projects potential for expanding mineralization.

York's President & CEO, Bruce Durham, commented, "We are pleased to report these final assay results from our Phase 4 drilling program. The continued confirmation of significant copper-zinc mineralization reinforces our belief in the potential of the York Harbour Copper-Zinc Project. As we move forward, we remain committed to unlocking further value and advancing our exploration efforts."







Table 1: Drill Assay Results from Remaining Four Holes During Phase 4

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3326/163422_490cc37e2414c804_003full.jpg

Update on Phase 5 Drilling Program

The Phase 5 drilling campaign began on February 18th with the casing on drill hole YH23-111. Since then, the Company has completed five drill holes (YH23-111-115) tracing the A Zone mineralized structure north for approximately 120 m, and four drill holes (YH23-116-119) testing for possible gold-bearing VMS mineralization within the K zone. Following this drilling, the drill rig and equipment was readied for NQ-sized drilling of the Pinnacle Pond zone, and the drilling began on this zone with the collaring of drill hole YH23-120 on March 30th. To date, the Company has completed 2,170 m of NQ-size diamond drilling during the Phase 5 program.

Newfoundland's Mining History and Northwestern Deposits

Newfoundland has a rich history of mining, which has made significant contributions to the provincial economy. The province is known for its diverse mineral resources, including base metals, precious metals, and industrial minerals. Western Newfoundland, in particular, has a history of successful mineral exploration and mining operations, with several significant base, precious and rare earth discoveries and mines.



The exploration potential of western Newfoundland is supported by its geology, hosting several mineral-rich geological belts. These belts are characterized by Precambrian and younger rocks and favorable structures, creating an ideal environment for the formation of critical element deposits. The presence of the Dunnage Zone, a well-known geological structure in the region, has been associated with VMS-style mineralization, making it an attractive target for exploration companies like ours.



The ongoing exploration success in western Newfoundland highlights the region's potential for further discoveries and economic development. The provincial government has demonstrated support for the mining industry by offering incentives and promoting investment in mineral exploration.



With the York Harbour Copper-Zinc & its Bottom Brook Rare Earth Element Projects located in this resource-rich region, the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on the area's geological potential. These projects are strategically located with access to essential infrastructure, such as roads, power, and ports, which will facilitate future project development and mining operations.



York's President & CEO, Bruce Durham, further commented, "Newfoundland, particularly the western portion of the province, has showcased its potential for hosting significant deposits. Our two projects benefit from this geologically prospective setting, and we are dedicated to advancing our exploration efforts to unlock the full potential of our projects."

Qualified Person

Doug Blanchflower, P. Geo., a Director of York Harbour, and Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and accepted the technical material contained in this news release.

About York Harbour Metals

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) is an exploration and development company focused on two high-grade projects in Newfoundland. The York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project is located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook in Newfoundland. The Company intends to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and explore new massive sulphide targets.

Recently, the Company announced the acquisition of a high-grade Rare Earth Elements ("REE") project also located in Newfoundland. The Bottom Brook Critical Metals Project, covering 15,150 hectares, is located next to the Trans Canada Highway and is just 27 km from the deep-water port at Turf Point. York Harbour intends to actively identify diamond drill targets through property-wide prospecting, focused soil sampling, and geological mapping. A substantial drill program is scheduled for this year.

For further details on York Harbour Metals, please reach out via email to info@yorkharbourmetals.com or call +1-778-302-2257. You may also visit the Company's website at www.yorkharbourmetals.com for past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by management.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

"Signed"

Bruce Durham

CEO, President, and Director

Telephone: 778-302-2257 | Email: info@yorkharbourmetals.com

Website: www.yorkharbourmetals.com

1518 - 800 Pender Street W, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 2V6

