Hershey Law Discusses Reasons Everyone Needs an Employment Attorney

ENCINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / In today's world, employment has become essential to every individual's life. Almost everyone is either employed or seeking employment opportunities. Unfortunately, not all employment experiences turn out to be positive, and sometimes disputes may arise. This is where employment attorneys come in. Hershey Law, a reputable law firm in California, provides valuable insights into why everyone needs an employment attorney.

At Hershey Law, the attorneys understand the importance of maintaining a positive and productive work environment. Their goal is to help individuals resolve employment-related disputes while ensuring their rights are protected. They emphasize the benefits of hiring an employment attorney and how it can positively impact individuals' lives.

Why Everyone Should Retain an Employment Attorney

Protect Employee Rights

An employment attorney can help protect an employee's rights. They can assist employees in understanding their legal rights, including their right to fair pay, reasonable working conditions, and protection from discrimination and harassment.

Assistance with Workplace Issues

Workplace issues can be challenging to navigate, and knowing what to do in certain situations is not always easy. An employment attorney can help provide legal advice and guidance on workplace issues such as discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

"Employment disputes can be challenging and time-consuming," explains Brennan Hershey, the firm's founder and managing partner. "It can be difficult for an individual to handle them alone. It is essential to seek legal representation from a qualified employment attorney to protect your rights and interests. Employment law can be complex, requiring specialized knowledge and experience to navigate it."

When Workers Definitely Need a Lawyer

An experienced employment attorney can help individuals with various employment-related issues, including discrimination. Discrimination is a term that describes the unfair treatment of individuals or groups based on certain characteristics. Discrimination can take many forms, and it is essential to understand the different types of discrimination to identify and address them appropriately.

Direct Discrimination

Direct discrimination is when someone is treated unfairly because of a particular characteristic, such as race, gender, or religion. For example, if an employer refuses to hire a qualified applicant because of their race, it would be considered direct discrimination.

Indirect Discrimination

Indirect discrimination occurs when a policy or practice that seems neutral on the surface has a negative impact on a particular group of people. For instance, requiring job applicants to have a certain height might disproportionately exclude women or people with disabilities, even if the requirement is not explicitly discriminatory.

Most labor attorneys have experience with all forms of discrimination, but some discrimination lawyers can be referred to by their specialties, including:

Disability Discrimination Lawyers

Age Discrimination Lawyers

Racial Discrimination Lawyers

Gender Discrimination Lawyers

Pregnancy Discrimination Lawyers

LGBT Discrimination Lawyers

Religious Discrimination Lawyers

"It is best to hire an employment attorney as soon as possible if you believe your rights have been violated," notes Hershey. "The sooner you hire an attorney, the better your chances of a positive outcome."

Other issues that should lead workers to retain a lawyer include sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

About Hershey Law

Hershey Law fights for the rights of employees in California. Their firm represents employees individually or in class action lawsuits against employers throughout the state. In just over five years of practice, Hershey Law has obtained millions of dollars in compensation for employees across the entire state of California. Through the team's strategic and well-thought-out approach, the firm has earned a reputation for getting the desired results.

"Here at Hershey Law, we are not afraid to go up against the largest corporations for our clients," proclaims the firm's website. "The shark in our logo symbolizes our drive and desire to fight for individuals who deserve justice, no matter who or what may stand in our way. If you're looking for strong legal representation and a firm that truly cares about your rights as an employee, we are the team to call."

Hershey Law serves Los Angeles, Orange County, and the surrounding areas. They have been able to assist hundreds of clients successfully.

