NWTN Holds Exclusive Preview of the Rabdan ONE at its Suhoor Gathering in Celebration of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

DUBAI, UAE, April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the Holy month of Ramadan, NWTN Inc. (Nasdaq: NWTN), an eco-conscious mobility technology company bringing passenger-centric green premium mobility solutions to the world ("NWTN"), today held a Suhoor gathering at their assembly facility in the Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) in celebration of the Holy month of Ramadan.





NWTN's assembly facility enables NWTN to address the rapidly growing demand for electric vehicles in the UAE and the Middle East, promote green mobility, and accelerate sustainable energy transformation in the UAE.

NWTN also kicked-off the development of its sales and distribution network in the GCC countries with the signing of two MOUs which appoints exclusive distributors of vehicles under the Rabdan brand. This will enable the sale of Rabdan vehicles, parts, and accessories together with the provision of after-sales services. Both distributors will promote the Rabdan brand and develop a distribution network of sales outlets. It is expected that sales of the Radban ONE vehicle will exceed 5,000 vehicles over a 5-year period. In addition, NWTN will assist both distributors with technical, after-sales, and marketing support during the entirety of the MOU.





"We are very proud to hold our Suhoor gathering in celebration of the Holy month of Ramadan at our assembly facility in KEZAD. This facility enables NWTN to address the rapidly growing demand for electric vehicles in the UAE and the Middle East." said Luen Govender, Head of NWTN's Abu Dhabi Plant. "Tonight, was also an exclusive preview of the Rabdan ONE, which will be the first 'Made in Abu Dhabi' range extended electric vehicle."

The Rabdan ONE, which is the first vehicle of the Rabdan brand, will become available for pre-orders after the Suhoor gathering with pricing and availability to be released at a later date. NWTN expects to officially launch the Rabdan ONE in the coming months.





The origin of the Rabdan brand is deeply rooted in Arabian culture. The brand will cover a full range of intelligent new energy passenger vehicle products from extended range to pure electric technology solutions. NWTN believes these vehicles complement the improvement and change in local new energy infrastructure, such as charging stations in the Gulf, Middle East, and North Africa. Rabdan products will integrate the advanced technologies and resources in the global new energy vehicle industry, as well as surpass traditional fuel vehicle products in many aspects, from driving experience and intelligent comfort to energy saving and emissions reduction. It aims to define a new category of traveling and lifestyle.

The Rabdan brand is targeted at the upper-middle class and people who pay particular attention to quality of life and are positive and fond of exploring new technologies. They are successful in their careers and shoulder both social and family responsibilities. They love life and pursue fashion and technology. They care about their families and the environment of the planet.





The Rabdan ONE is a dynamic, intelligent, and comfortable, all-wheel-drive SUV that adopts the world's leading range extension technology. It has a comprehensive range of up to 860 kilometers, which removes range anxiety while achieving energy savings and emissions reduction. Using a dual-motor drive system, the total power of the front and rear motors develops a staggering 1,040 horsepower, and the 0-100 km acceleration takes only 4.5 seconds.

Its finely adjusted chassis system is equipped with an air suspension system that provides noble comfort in addition to an agile and dynamic control experience. The 4,905mm body length and 2,960mm wheelbase ensure ample comfort and space inside the vehicle. The vehicle is equipped with an L2 autonomous driving system and multiple intelligent human-machine interactive systems.





The Rabdan ONE is suitable for a variety of uses from business, family, leisure, adventure, work to pleasure. The Rabdan One is a powerful intelligent car leading a new fashion lifestyle.

ABOUT NWTN

NWTN is a pioneering green energy company dedicated to providing passenger-focused, premium electric vehicle products and green energy solutions to customers worldwide.

Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), NWTN has a full vehicle assembly facility in Abu Dhabi and a supply chain manufacturing base in Jinhua, China.

NWTN is committed to the future of mobility solutions that integrate pioneering design, personalized lifestyles, Internet of Everything (IoT), autonomous driving technology and the eco-system of green energy.

In addition to the offering of new energy vehicles, NWTN is exploring opportunities in the entire clean energy value chain, including photovoltaics, green hydrogen power and energy storage in the UAE, the Middle East, North Africa, China, other Asian countries and Europe.

For further information, please visit: https://www.nwtnmotors.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results (including, without limitation, with respect to the expected benefits from the ISO IMS accreditations, the progress of the production line at KEZAD facility, the expansion strategy and anticipated results of R-EEVs' technology) may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk factors contained in NWTN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible NWTN to predict those events or how they may affect NWTN. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in NWTN's forward-looking statements occurs, NWTN's business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in NWTN's forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and NWTN assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2057948/20230419_025438.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2057949/20230419_113821.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2057950/20230419_113846.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2057951/20230419_113851.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2057952/20230419_114222.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nwtn-holds-exclusive-preview-of-the-rabdan-one-at-its-suhoor-gathering-in-celebration-of-the-holy-month-of-ramadan-301804718.html