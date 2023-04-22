Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 22.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H5RW | ISIN: CA2960061091 | Ticker-Symbol: E0B
Tradegate
21.04.23
15:45 Uhr
18,000 Euro
+0,400
+2,27 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ERO COPPER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ERO COPPER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,40017,80010:09
17,30017,90021.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ERO COPPER
ERO COPPER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ERO COPPER CORP18,000+2,27 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.