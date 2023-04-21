Anzeige
WKN: A3CRFP | ISIN: SE0016101844
Tradegate
21.04.23
10:57 Uhr
2,131 Euro
-0,024
-1,09 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINCH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1242,18710:45
2,1432,16621.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2023 | 19:06
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinch AB (publ) has published its Annual Report for 2022

Stockholm, Sweden - 21 April 2023 - Sinch AB (publ), which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announces that it has published its Annual Report for 2022.

The report is available for download at investors.sinch.com.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud. More than 150,000 businesses - including many of the world's largest tech companies - rely on Sinch and its global super network, which is the most secure and reliable network for messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com. Learn more at sinch.com.

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 19:00 CEST on 21 April 2023


