GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2023 | 18:36
Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 30% Increase in Net Earnings

CHINO, Calif., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Net earnings for the first quarter of 2023, were $1.2 million, or an increase of 29.8%, as compared with earnings of $900 thousand for the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.44 for the first quarter of 2023, and $0.34 for the same quarter last year.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Despite the recent negative news concerning several very large banks, which were involved in tech start-ups and crypto currencies the conditions of our Bank and the local economy remain strong. Earnings for the first quarter of 2023 were up over the same quarter last year, and loan quality remains very strong.

We remain focused on the trend and direction of commercial real estate vacancy, and the demand for Office and Retail space. Rising costs of labor and goods are putting additional pressure on retail margins, and demand for office space over the near term may continue to soften as remote work and shared workspaces become more common. However, despite these headwinds, we are optimistic regarding the opportunities for growth and expansion in the Inland Empire."

Financial Condition

At March 31, 2023, total assets were $439.3 million, an increase of $39.4 million or 10.0% over $399.8 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits decreased by $18.6 million or 5.5% to $318.8 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $337.5 million as of December 31, 2022. At March 31, 2022, the Company's core deposits represent 98.3% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by $2.0 million or 1.08% to $178.2 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $176.3 million as of December 31, 2022. The Bank had two non-performing loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022. OREO properties remained at zero as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively.

Effective January1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13 Financial Instrument - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, as amended, which replaces the incurred loss methodology with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as the current expected credit loss (CECL) methodology. The Company recorded a net decrease to retained earnings of $401.6 thousand as of January 1, 2023 for the cumulative effect of adopting ASC 326.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and $2.7 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $382.8 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $168.7 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.37% for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $242.9 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $152.9 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.17% for the first quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income totaled $594.8 thousand for the first quarter of 2023, or an increase of 16.2% as compared with $512.0 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attribute to service charges on deposit accounts and other fees.

General and administrative expenses were $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $2.0 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $1.2 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $463 thousand, which represents an increase of $112 thousand or 31.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $351.9 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021 were approximately 28.4% and 28.1% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers' service expectations, the Company's ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
March 31, 2023 and 2022
31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22
unaudited audited
Assets
Cash and due from banks$78,176,981 $36,436,018
Cash and cash equivalents 78,176,981 36,436,018
Investment securities available for sale, net of zero allowance for credit losses 6,529,327 6,347,231
Investment securities held to maturity, net of zero allowance for credit losses 161,396,993 160,668,959
Total Investments 167,926,320 167,016,191
Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses of
$4,518,359 in 2023, and $4,100,516 in 2022 173,229,811 176,555,783
Stock investments, restricted, at cost 2,045,200 2,045,200
Fixed assets, net 5,562,561 5,626,850
Accrued interest receivable 1,250,737 1,153,613
Bank owned life insurance 8,100,801 8,054,491
Other assets 2,987,057 2,947,830
Total assets$439,279,468 $399,835,974
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing 191,963,504 204,189,323
Interest-bearing 126,854,885 133,263,940
Total deposits 318,818,389 337,453,262
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000,000 15,000,000
Federal Reserve bank borrowings 57,000,000 -
Subordinated debt 10,000,000 10,000,000
Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000 3,093,000
Accrued interest payable 267,004 124,947
Other liabilities 1,684,100 1,815,062
Total liabilities 405,862,492 367,486,270
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized
and 2,676,799 shares issued and outstanding
at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 10,502,558 10,502,558
Retained earnings 25,155,080 24,269,527
Accumulated other comprehensive loss - unrecognized
loss on available for sale, net of taxes (2,240,661) (2,422,382)
Total shareholders' equity 33,416,976 32,349,703
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$439,279,468 $399,835,974


Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
March 31, 2023 and 2022
3/31/2023 3/31/2022
unaudited unaudited
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans 2,390,159 2,313,197
Interest on investment securities 1,133,586 349,414
Other interest income 405,234 81,413
Total interest income 3,928,979 2,744,024
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits 376,861 42,517
Interest on borrowings 371,403 206,504
Total interest expense 748,264 249,021
Net Interest Income 3,180,716 2,495,003
Provision For Loan Losses 2,136 (204,595)
Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses 3,178,580 2,699,598
Noninterest Income
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 359,899 302,488
Interchange fees 103,159 106,757
Earnings from bank-owned life insurance 46,311 44,133
Other miscellaneous income 85,394 58,688
Total noninterest income 594,763 512,066
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits 1,352,935 1,244,311
Occupancy and equipment 153,591 159,763
Other expenses 634,466 555,466
Total noninterest expense 2,140,992 1,959,540
Income before income tax expense 1,632,350 1,252,124
Provision for income taxes 463,901 351,911
Net Income$1,168,449 $900,213
Basic earnings per share$0.44 $0.34
Diluted earnings per share$0.44 $0.34


Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
March 31, 2023 and 2022
Key Financial Ratios3/31/2023 3/31/2022
(unaudited)
Annualized return on average equity14.26% 12.23%
Annualized return on average assets1.16% 0.92%
Net interest margin3.37% 4.17%
Core efficiency ratio56.71% 65.16%
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans-0.008% -0.0001
Average Balances
(thousands, unaudited)
Average assets401,948 389,889
Average interest-earning assets382,782 242,900
Average interest-bearing liabilities168,672 152,877
Average gross loans181,642 170,405
Average deposits328,562 330,352
Average equity32,770 29,454
End of period
3/31/2023 12/31/2022
Credit Quality
Non-performing loans527,388 404,095
Non-performing loans to total loans0.30% 0.22%
Non-performing loans to total assets0.12% 0.10%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans2.54% 2.26%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO0.30% 0.22%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans856.74% 1014.74%
Other Period-end Statistics
Shareholders equity to total assets7.61% 8.09%
Net loans to deposits54.16% 52.32%
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits60.34% 60.51%
Company Leverage Ratio9.64% 9.27%

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
