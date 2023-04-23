YoHo Looks to Deliver Social Values During Ramadan 2023

CAIRO, April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YoHo, the leading audio social platform in MENA, initiates attention-grabbing campaigns during Ramadan, encouraging people to deliver the power of kindness, unity, respect, and gratitude throughout the month.

YoHo Chef, designed to introduce and teach unique Middle Eastern dishes, has been going viral on social media. Since its launch, numerous users have shared delicacies made according to the recipes with the hashtagYoHoChef, under which they aired views on the food and their understanding of the cultural significance behind every dish.

"I really enjoyed the YoHo Chef event during Ramadan." said a participant, "It was a great way to learn about different Middle Eastern cuisines and try out new recipes. Looking forward to more events like this in the future!"

Apart from YoHo Chef, some other innovative events are launched by YoHo to help build an inclusive environment for its users. Ramadan Voice, for instance, aims to promote unity and understanding between different cultural backgrounds by offering a platform to showcase users' Quran recitation and Tawasheeh (a mix of Quranic verses and classic poetry) skills.

According to a spokesperson from YoHo, Ramadan Voice has become an annual tradition event on this platform. "We set up a full competition process, from audition to final, to encourage users' participation. We look to help promote the sense of community among users through this competition."





It's noteworthy that charity activities are also what YoHo has focused on during Ramadan. For example, 'A Message to Your Heart', the program designed to encourage users to express inner voices, aims to help people solve problems they encounter during Ramadan.

Some other initiatives, such as the 'Help Cancer Children' campaign, have also gained attention from local supporters, donators, and media outlets. "In this campaign, we have partnered with various charities and organizations to provide toys and money and essential items to children in need during Ramadan." added the spokesperson.

As an audio social platform featuring group chat and game rooms, YoHo is always committed to creating positive social impacts and uniting its users more tightly through engaging and meaningful events.

"We fully recognize the significance of Ramadan for our users and supporters in the Middle East, and what we initiated aligns with the spirit of Ramadan, which emphasizes charity and giving back to the community." said the spokesperson, "Additionally, YoHo will continue its efforts to create more social values by taking full advantages of the socialization of platform in the future."

The latest data released by data.ai (formerly App Annie) shows that YoHo ranked top 10 App Store & Google Play best-selling social apps in all GCC countries.

