Marinomed: Marinomed Biotech AG achieved istable total revenues of € 11.3 m (2021: € 11.6 m). Cash and cash equivalents increased by 41% to € 8.2 m (2021: € 5.8 m) due to the drawdown of the last tranche of EIB financing and cost-conscious liquidity management. Further investments in Marinomed's future growth path were reflected in the earnings development according to plan. Thus, research and development expenses remained at a high level of € 6.9 m in 2022 (2021: € 7.5 m). The operating result of € -4.9 m was slightly below the prior-year figure of € -4.1 m. Andreas Grassauer, CEO of Marinomed, says: "2022 was another successful year for Marinomed. Although small-cap life science companies like Marinomed were facing increasing pressure in a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...