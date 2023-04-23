Technicolor Creative Studios: Conditions of availability of information prepared in connection with the Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held May 15, 2023

April 23, 2023

Conditions of availability of information prepared in connection with the Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held May 15, 2023

Shareholders are invited to participate to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held on:

Monday May 15, 2023 at 2:00 pm,

Urban Station-Espace du Centenaire - 189 Rue de Bercy - 75012 Paris (France).

The Preliminary Notice of Meeting (avispréalable de réunion), including agenda and proposed resolutions was published in the French Bulletin des annonceslégalesobligatoires (BALO) on April 7, 2023 and a Notice of Meeting (avis de convocation) will be published at the latest on April 28, 2023 in a legal announcement support and in the French Bulletin des annonceslégalesobligatoires (BALO).

The documents referred to in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to shareholders as of this date, in accordance with applicable regulations:

any shareholder holding registered shares may request that the Company sends these documents at no charge, up to and including the fifth day prior to the Meeting (for shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a certificate of participation issued by their financial institution);

any shareholder may consult these documents at the Company's registered office, up to the fifteenth day prior to the Meeting.

Documents referred to in article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company's website: www.technicolorcreative.com.

