The innovative echocardiography software platform "CAAS Qardia" by Pie Medical Imaging receives medical device certification in Japan

MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Medical Imaging, a global leader in cardiac imaging, announced it has received NINSHO Medical Device Certification for CAAS Qardia, their innovative echocardiography software platform.

This recent certification of CAAS Qardia gives Japanese healthcare institutions and companies access to a complete and flexible solution for off-cart viewing, analysis, and reporting.

CAAS Qardia excels at myocardial strain analysis, stress-echo, diastolic function assessment, and (PISA) valve analysis. CAAS Qardia leverages artificial intelligence-driven workflows automating key clinical measurements and ease of access.

CAAS Qardia transforms off-cart echocardiogram analysis by offering besides standalone use a unique zero-footprint deployment roll-out, meaning access from any computer within the hospital network via a web browser.

The advent of vendor-independent automated calculation of myocardial strain, and in special its primary clinical parameter, global longitudinal strain (GLS), supports improved characterization of cardiac function.

Dr Ernest Spitzer, Chief Medical Officer of Cardialysis Core Laboratory, Rotterdam, The Netherlands, and first author of the recently published CAAS Qardia myocardial strain validation paper*, said: "Beyond the implementation of a standardized method, the use of automation may soon expedite the increased use of quantitative parameters in clinical routine."

Findings as presented in the paper by Dr Spitzer and colleagues include that:

Measurement of endocardial GLS using a CAAS Qardia is feasible and yields comparable results when compared with commercially available desktop software.

The inter- and intra- observer reproducibility with CAAS Qardia, are comparable (if not superior) to those with commercially available desktop software.

René Guillaume, Managing Director of Pie Medical Imaging said: "With this certification of CAAS Qardia, an easy-to-use and accurate tool becomes available for Japanese healthcare institutions."

*Spitzer et al. "Echocardiography Core Laboratory Validation of a Novel Vendor-Independent Web-Based Software for the Assessment of Left Ventricular Global Longitudinal Strain". Journal of Cardiovascular Imaging 2023;31:e20. https://doi.org/10.4250/jcvi.2022.0130.

About Pie Medical Imaging

Pie Medical Imaging BV is a world leader in analysis and visualization of cardiovascular images in Maastricht (The Netherlands), it hosts the global sales for the CAAS and 3mensio product lines. PMI and 3mensio Medical Imaging are part of the Esaote Group, leader in the biomedical equipment sector, in particular the areas of ultrasound, dedicated MRI and Medical IT. More information about PMI is available at www.piemedicalimaging.com

