



TAIPEI, TAIWAN, Apr 24, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The power electronics landscape is changing. Wide-bandgap (WBG) devices, including gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC), are gaining traction in replacing silicon devices, which are reaching their theoretical limits in performance, in applications including power modules and power inverters, motor drives, and chargers and adapters, to name a few.According to Yole Developpement, the power GaN market will be worth $2 billion in 2027, with consumer applications, including power supplies and Class D audio amplifiers, representing about 48% of the total GaN industry.In particular, the consumer power supply market for GaN is forecast to be worth over $915.6 million by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52% between 2021 and 2027. For the datacom/telecom industry, Yole projects the power GaN market growth to be at 69% CAGR during the forecast period, while the GaN automotive market is expected to register a CAGR of 99%.The SiC device market, on the other hand, is forecast to reach $6.3 billion in 2027, mainly driven by electric vehicles (EVs), their charging infrastructures, and photovoltaics, according to Yole.WBG is one of the key focus topics at the upcoming PowerUP Asia conference and virtual exhibition on May 24-26, 2023. Organized by AspenCore, the publisher of EETimes Asia, EETimes India, and EDN Asia, PowerUP Asia puts the spotlight on the key players and the latest technologies and trends in the power electronics industry in Asia.PowerUP Asia builds on the success of the established PowerUP Expo, a virtual conference and exhibition being held by Power Electronics News, a sister publication under AspenCore.Focusing on this region, PowerUP Asia is a three-day virtual conference and exhibition highlighting the latest technology developments and trends in power electronics, including WBG devices, power semiconductors, and related technologies.With fairgrounds, an exhibition hall, and a conference space, PowerUP Asia functions similarly to a live exhibition and conference. This technical conference will include keynotes, panel discussions, and technical presentations on significant technical trends, market demands and new application areas. Along with the conference, there will be an exhibition hall with virtual booths from top power electronics businesses and a live chat that will allow attendees to communicate directly with booth staff.Confirmed companies presenting at the virtual conference include Analog Devices Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc., Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASE Group), Cambridge GaN Devices, Efficient Power Conversion Corp. (EPC), GaN Systems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Rohde & Schwarz, STMicroelectronics, and UTAC Group.For more information and to register, visit https://ve.eetasia.com/powerup2023.About AspenCoreAspenCore is a unique collection of brands and products that have set the standard in meeting the demands of today's engineers.We reach over 15 million technologists, designers, engineers, and managers. We connect this electronics community to reliable news, authoritative analysis, industry trends, and daily information on new technology.Our brands include EE Times, Electronic Products, EPSNews, ESM China, IoT Times, Power Electronics News, EDN, EEWeb, Electro Schematics, Elektroda.pl, Embedded.com, Planet Analog, and more.For more information, visit https://aspencore.com.Contact PersonCelia ShihMarketing ManagerTaiwan/ASEAN Marketing and Circulation DepartmentT: +886 227591366 Ext. 103/222E: celia.shih@aspencore.comSource: EE Times Asia Virtual EventsCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.