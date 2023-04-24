Regulatory News:

Due to the planned acquisition of Credit Suisse, Christian Bluhm has agreed to remain in his role as Group Chief Risk Officer and member of the Group Executive Board for the foreseeable future, therefore delaying the handover to Damian Vogel that was originally planned for 1 May.

Damian Vogel has been appointed to the newly created role of Group Risk Control Head of Integration. In this role, he will lead risk control related integration activities and define the best possible set-up for the firm's combined Group Risk Control function.

Group Chief Executive Officer Sergio P. Ermotti: "Having both senior risk leaders actively engaged will help ensure that we're well prepared and appropriately set up in an area that is crucial for our future success. I want to thank Christian for his readiness to continue in his role as Group CRO and Damian for his significant efforts in leading our integration efforts and designing our future risk function."

