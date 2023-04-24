Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 17/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-04-24 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2023 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Audited annual RIG 28.04.2023 Altum ALTM report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.06.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2023 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual RIG 30.04.2023 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2023 - AgroCredit Latvia ACLB070026A Audited annual RIG 30.04.2023 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2023 Amber Grid AMG1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB24029B LTGNB24029B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2023 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2023 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2023 Amber Grid Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB011027A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGB011027A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2023 Harju Elekter HAE1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2023 VEF VEF1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2023 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2023 Apranga APG1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2023 Coop Pank CPA1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2023 K2 LT K2LT Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2023 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2023 Apranga APG1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2023 Apranga APG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2023 Saunum Group SAUNA Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2023 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2023 Panevežio statybos trestas PTR1L Extraordinary General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2023 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2023 Kauno energija KNR1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2023 Coop Pank CPA1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2023 K2 LT K2LT Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2023 Storent Investments STOR Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2023 Storent Investments STOR Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2023 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2023 Hepsor HPR1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2023 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2023 Harju Elekter HAE1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2023 Baltika BLT1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2023 Augstsprieguma tikls ASTB005027A Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2023 mogo MOGO110024A Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2023 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2023 Bigbank BIGB Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2023 Punktid Technologies PNKTD Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2023 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Activity results, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2023 INVL Technology INC1L Activity results, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2023 Pieno žvaigždes PZV1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2023 East West Agro EWA1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2023 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2023 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Coupon payment date VLN Fund I CAPT065023FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2023 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2023 GIVEN Jewellery GIVEN006024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2023 CleanR Grupa CRGBFLOT25FA Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2023 HansaMatrix HMX1R Audited annual RIG report