Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Der neue Hot Stock für die neue Börsenwoche: Der Gewinner von morgen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
24.04.2023 | 08:10
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 17/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-04-24 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A        Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.03.2023 - Attistibas finanšu institucija   Audited annual    RIG  
   28.04.2023  Altum ALTM             report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.04.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   30.06.2023                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  24.04.2023 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R     Audited annual    RIG  
   30.04.2023                   report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  24.04.2023 - AgroCredit Latvia ACLB070026A   Audited annual    RIG  
   30.04.2023                   report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.04.2023 Amber Grid AMG1L          Dividend ex-date   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.04.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB24029B LTGNB24029B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.04.2023 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA      Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.04.2023 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.04.2023 Amber Grid             Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.04.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Coupon payment date VLN  
          LTGB011027A                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.04.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGB011027A            securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.04.2023 Harju Elekter HAE1T        Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.04.2023 VEF VEF1R             Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.04.2023 Telia Lietuva TEL1L        Interim report, 3  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.04.2023 Apranga APG1L           Interim report, 3  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.04.2023 Coop Pank CPA1T          Dividend ex-date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.04.2023 K2 LT K2LT             Dividend ex-date   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.04.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T          Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.04.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.04.2023 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T    Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.04.2023 Apranga APG1L           Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.04.2023 Apranga APG1L           Audited annual    VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.04.2023 Saunum Group SAUNA         Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.04.2023 Telia Lietuva TEL1L        Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.04.2023 Panevežio statybos trestas PTR1L  Extraordinary       
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.04.2023 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L      Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.04.2023 Kauno energija KNR1L        Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.04.2023 Coop Pank CPA1T          Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.04.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.04.2023 K2 LT K2LT             Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2023 Storent Investments STOR      Audited annual    RIG  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2023 Storent Investments STOR      Interim report, 3  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2023 Longo Group LONGO060024FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2023 Hepsor HPR1T            Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2023 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2023 Harju Elekter HAE1T        Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2023 Baltika BLT1T           Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2023 Augstsprieguma tikls ASTB005027A  Audited annual    RIG  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2023 mogo MOGO110024A          Audited annual    RIG  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L      Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2023 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Interim report, 3  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2023 Bigbank BIGB            Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2023 Punktid Technologies PNKTD     Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2023 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L   Activity results, 3 VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2023 INVL Technology INC1L       Activity results, 3 VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2023 Pieno žvaigždes PZV1L       Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2023 East West Agro EWA1L        Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.04.2023 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2023 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate   Coupon payment date VLN  
          Fund I CAPT065023FA                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2023 mogo MOGO110024A          Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2023 GIVEN Jewellery GIVEN006024FA   Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2023 CleanR Grupa CRGBFLOT25FA     Audited annual    RIG  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2023 HansaMatrix HMX1R         Audited annual    RIG  
                           report          



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.