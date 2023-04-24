Bosch has announced plans to build its first heat pump factory in Dobromierz, Poland. The German heating manufacturer will invest €225 million ($247.3 million) in the new facility, which is expected to start operations in early 2026.Bosch has decided to invest more than €1 billion to expand its heat pump capacity in Europe by 2030. It will invest around €225 million of the total in a new heat pump factory in Dobromierz, roughly 70 kilometers from Warsaw, Poland. "Heat-pump technology is a European success story that we want to continue," said Christian Fischer, Bosch's deputy chairman. The manufacturer ...

