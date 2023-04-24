According to Aurora Energy Research, Europe is on track to install at least 95 GW of grid-scale battery energy storage systems by 2050, up from 5 GW of installed capacity today, and representing more than €70 billion ($76.9 billion) of investment.Europe could hit 42 GW by 2030 and 95 GW by 2050 of grid-connected, utility-scale battery energy storage capacity (>10 MW), according to figures from Aurora Energy Research. The capacity additions represent a cumulative investment opportunity of more than €70 billion between 2023 and 2050. More than 40% of this capital will be deployed by the end of 2030. ...

