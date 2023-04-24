Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Miracle Universe (MU) on April 24, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MU/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Creating a universe of superheroes, Miracle Universe (MU) is a gaming platform where players can enjoy hero and metaverse themed games and collect valuable NFTs. The MU token was listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on April 24, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Miracle Universe

Miracle Universe is a metaverse gaming platform featuring superheroes NFTs. Miracle Game is the first epoch-making hero and metaverse themed war simulation strategy game going live on the Miracle Universe platform.

All heroes, props and lands in the game are presented in the form of NFT, making it possible that the players hold ownership of the game assets, and the assets can be circulated globally. NFT in the game can boost a healthier and broader growth of digital games in the secondary market.

In Miracle Game, players can enjoy battling with its high level strategy PvP system, collecting hundreds of heroes and equipment, and earning through Play-to-Earn revolution. They can form their own hero team to enter the adventure mode and start to break through the levels, and send the best team to fight according to the level of monsters and formation. Incentives for winning or losing the battle are provided.

There are also lands in Miracle Game, each of them with its own particular ecology. The corresponding local specialists, construction materials and other resources in the land will be produced, and the priority access to these resources is owned by the Landlord. Players can purchase NFT land in the game and the land will be the only place where tournaments can be hold.

Miracle Game's development team and players will work together to create this miraculous world. It will bring an immersive gaming experience, combined with a diversified ecosystem and active community interaction, which will attract many participants and continuously increase the value of assets.

About MU Token

As the top-level governance token on the Miracle Universe Chain network, MU tokens have ubiquitous characteristics in all parts of the entire ecosystem. It is the most essential "bridge asset" in the entire network, giving MU the ability to capture maximum ecological value. Players can use MU to purchase heroes, props, lands, other NFTs, and discover MU incentives through in-game activities.

Based on BEP-20, MU has a total supply of 3.36 billion (i.e., 3,360,000,000) tokens. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on April 24, 2023, investors who are interested in Miracle Universe can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

