Pexapark reported the signing of 23 new power purchase agreements (PPAs) in March, with a combined capacity of approximately 2 GW. In the first quarter, developers announced nearly 70 PPAs, totaling 6 GW. Swiss consultancy Pexapark has reported that in March, 23 new PPAs were signed in Europe with a combined capacity of approximately 2.5 GW. This is the highest figure ever recorded by Pexapark in a single month, and represents a 14% increase compared to February. Although March had seven fewer deals than February, the number of deals is still higher than any other month in 2022. In the first quarter ...

