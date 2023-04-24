Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2023) - Thunder Gold Corporation (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: Z25) (OTCQB: TGOLF) (formerly White Metal Resources Corp) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective April 24, 2023, the Company's common shares shall commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol "TGOLF".

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group of New York. It is the premiere market for early-stage and emerging U.S. and international companies. All companies listing on the OTCQB must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

Thunder Gold's shares shall continue to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "TGOL".

U.S. Investors can receive real-time quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company would like to thank Becky Popoff and B. Riley Financial for their sponsorship in this listing.

Wes Hanson P.Geo., CEO of Thunder Gold, notes: "I am pleased to announce our successful listing on the OTCQB exchange and look forward to introducing U.S. based investors to our exciting Tower Mountain gold property in northwestern Ontario. We believe listing on the OTCQB will increase our shareholder base, improve liquidity and allow U.S. based investors an easier trading option for our shares as we continue to focus on establishing the potential size of the Tower Mountain gold discovery. The Shebandowan Greenstone Belt is rapidly emerging as an exciting, new gold district with multiple discoveries being explored throughout the belt. Thunder Gold is focused on establishing a large-tonnage, low-grade gold deposit at Tower Mountain and we encourage U.S. investors to visit our website at www.thundergoldcorp.com for more information."

Qualified Person

Mr. Wes Hanson, P. Geo., President & CEO of Thunder Gold Corp.; registered in the Province of Ontario, is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and is responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The Tower Mountain Gold Property is located 5-km off the Trans-Canada highway, 50-km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The property lies within the late Archean Shebandowan greenstone belt, an emerging gold district in northwestern Ontario. The property consists of unpatented and patented lands totalling 1,968 ha. Exploration to-date suggests the property offers a large gold endowment. Gold mineralization is widespread, and diamond drilling has identified low-grade gold mineralization extending outward for at least 500-meters from a central alkalic intrusion known as the Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex. Drilling has established persistent gold grades from 0.1 to 1.0 g/t along a 1,500-meter-long x 500-meter-wide x 500-meter-deep block of volcanic-volcanoclastic rocks immediately west and adjacent to the central alkalic intrusion. The remaining 6,000 meters of strike length surrounding the intrusion are untested. Tower Mountain shows many of the classic indicators of being an Intrusion Related Gold Deposit, which is a highly desirable exploration target.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold Corporation, formerly White Metal Resources. is a junior exploration company focused on gold discovery in Canada. For more information about the Company, please visit www.thundergoldcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Wes Hanson, President and CEO

For further information contact:

Wes Hanson, CEO

(647) 202-7686

whanson@thundergoldcorp.com

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163505