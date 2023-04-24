Fortifeye Vitamins Introduces Super Omega-3 Fish Oil

Dr. Lange of Fortifeye Vitamins discusses the importance of Omega-3 Fish oil

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Fortifeye Vitamins introduces Fortifeye Super Omega-3 Fish Oil. Fortifeye Super Omega-3 fish oil is an rTG (Triglyceride) form of omega-3. Understanding the difference in Omega-3 fish oil is crucial for one's health. Many omega-3 supplements that are available over the counter contain ethyl ester molecules, which require the liver to remove the ethanol and replace it with a triglyceride backbone before absorption can occur. This process is not very efficient and may cause instability, unpleasant burping, and potential long-term negative side effects. To avoid these issues, Dr. Lange of Fortifeye Vitamins and the Lange Eye Institute recommends using the more natural rTG form of omega-3 fish oil supplements. Fortifeye Super Omega-3 Max, which was developed by the team of doctors at Fortifeye Vitamins led by Dr. Michael Lange, is one of the purest and most potent Norwegian rTG omega-3 supplements available on the market. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8341123/

Dr. Lange in Norway

Dr. Lange visiting Norway doing Omega-3 research

Omega-3 fatty acids, especially EPA and DHA found in fish oil, are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation is a natural response of the body to injury or infection, but chronic inflammation can lead to the development of various diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes, and arthritis. Omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce inflammation by suppressing the production of pro-inflammatory molecules and promoting the production of anti-inflammatory molecules. Incorporating omega-3-rich foods or supplements into the diet may offer a natural and safe approach to combat inflammation and its associated health risks.

The positive effects of omega-3 in the human body are numerous, such as providing valuable nutritional support to the heart, eyes, brain, skin, and joints. In addition, omega-3 has been found to support healthy inflammatory response, mood health, sports nutrition, and pre- and post-menopausal health. Unfortunately, the typical American diet is low in omega-3 and high in pro-inflammatory omega-6. It is important to consult with a physician before taking supplements, especially for those who are taking blood thinners. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200325131536.htm https://neurosciencenews.com/omega-3-cognition-aging-21580/

A very common complaint from individuals with low omega-3 levels is they experience dry eye symptoms. Studies have demonstrated the positive effects of omega-3 fish oils on dry eye syndrome. It appears that omega-3 fish oils may have a positive impact on both the Meibomian glands and the lacrimal glands. One mechanism by which omega-3 fatty acids may exert their effect is by reducing inflammation in the Meibomian glands, which can result in the healthier secretion of the outer lipid layer of the tear film. When the outer layer of the tear film is healthy, there is less tear evaporation and fewer dry eye symptoms. The omega-3 fatty acids are essential for eye health. https://fortifeye.com/product/fortifeye-super-omega-3-max-dr/

https://www.aao.org/eye-health/tips-prevention/does-fish-oil-help-dry-eye

https://www.healthbenefitsofomega3.com/

Contact Information

Mandy Baker

Director of Marketing

mandy@fortifeye.com

3522391692

SOURCE: Fortifeye Vitamins

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/750199/Fortifeye-Vitamins-Introduces-Super-Omega-3-Fish-Oil