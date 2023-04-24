Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2023) - Kuuhubb Inc. (TSXV: KUU) a mobile casual games and lifestyle app producer and the developer of the leading coloring app Recolor, announces Gareb Shamus as new CEO.

The Recolor app has achieved over 50 million lifetime downloads and over 400 million pictures have been colored by fans, including 70 million that are uploaded to the Recolor in-app digital gallery. Recolor's high quality is demonstrated by its over 150,000 five-star reviews in the Apple and Google Play stores.

Gareb Shamus is a pioneer and visionary within the entertainment and Superhero industries, popularizing globally recognized Comic Con and reaching 100's of millions of Superhero fans worldwide. Gareb has had a tremendous influence on the 'geek and nerd culture' by publishing Wizard, ToyFare, Anime Insider, and InQuest Gamer magazines for two decades, across 75 countries, and in dozens of languages. Throughout Gareb's career, he has hosted over 10,000 illustrators at his events, and has built trusted relationships with some of the most prominent celebrities and influencers.

Gareb stated, "I've had the opportunity to work with the most impactful artists in the Superhero world at Marvel, DC Comics, and virtually every comic book publisher. I've been deeply involved with growing some of the greatest character-based franchises in history and know the positive effect compelling art has on its fans. I look forward to expanding the Recolor app features and the sense of accomplishment fans will achieve by expressing themselves through art and creativity."

Jouni Keränen, Chairman of Kuuhubb stated, "As the Founder and CEO of Kuuhubb I've had the privilege to see the company grow and evolve over the course of 7+ years. I am very excited to welcome Gareb, who brings years of unique experience in building massive global entertainment communities, to lead the company through its next phase of growth. We look forward to expanding Recolor's global footprint and new lines of business. I think our shareholders, employees, and of course our users, will benefit from Gareb's fresh approach in building a thriving community at the intersection of technology, art, user generated content and partnerships."

About Kuuhubb

Kuuhubb is a publicly listed a mobile casual games and lifestyle app development studio. Recolor, Kuuhubb's industry leading coloring app has a lifetime 50+ million downloads, 400+ million pictures colored by fans, and 150,000+ five-star reviews in the Apple and Google Play stores.

Kuuhubb's mission is to enable people to express themselves creatively, through art, and share with the world. Kuuhubb's games and partnerships with developers, will explore new trends that can be expressed through games and apps, which will bring value to our users, employees, and shareholders. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kuuhubb has a global presence with a strong focus on the United States and Asian markets.

