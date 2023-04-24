A research team has studied the potential of using concentrating photovoltaics in agriculture and found that it offers advantages in terms of energy yield and de-shading compared to conventional photovoltaics. However, the higher costs must be carefully considered.Scientists at the Tarbiat Modares University (TMU) in Iran have investigated the potential use of concentrating photovoltaics (CPV) in agriculture and how they can compete with conventional PV systems. According to Shiva Gorjian, the corresponding author of the research, "while CPV systems may be initially more expensive than conventional ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...