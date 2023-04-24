Xceedance, a global provider of digital solutions, technology, and analytical services to the insurance industry, launched a new logo, corporate website, and color scheme today. The rebranding effort reflects the company's status as the constant for exceptional solutions and service in the ever-changing world of insurance technology.

The new Xceedance website features an updated look and layout that clearly demonstrates all of the insurance-focused solutions, services, and technologies the company offers more than 100 in all in clear, easy-to-understand language. It is designed to help insurers, reinsurers, MGAs, agents, and brokers quickly identify the ways in which Xceedance can help them to transform their operations.

Along with its new look and feel, the Xceedance rebrand also includes a reorganization of its brand domains to better express the organization's vast capabilities. Along with its established domains Lifecycle Operations, Technology Digital, Data Analytics, and Consultancy Advisory, Xceedance added a new Claims TPA Solutions domain to further differentiate its digital-first claims TPA and overall claims capabilities. The company's offerings in the claims space are designed for an evolving, digital-first world, and its inclusion in the Xceedance brand domain structure mirrors the company's commitment to serving clients' claims needs in new and innovative ways.

"This rebrand is about much more than simply updating our logo and redesigning our website it's an opportunity for us to more clearly talk about the technology and services we provide to insurance organizations across the globe," said Arun Balakrishnan, chairman and chief executive officer at Xceedance. "The addition of a claims-focused domain to our corporate structure is also critical. Claims is a clear growth area for our company, and this addition illustrates the commitment at all levels of our organization to becoming a significant player in the claims services and TPA space."

To see the rebrand and new domain structure in action, visit xceedance.com.

