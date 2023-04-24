Mosaic Data Science Named Among 5 Best AI Companies to Watch by Silicon Review

The data science consulting company was recognized for its deep experience wielding diverse analytics techniques to develop actionable solutions for many customers.

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Mosaic Data Science is pleased to have been ranked among the Silicon Review's 5 Best AI Companies to Watch. The award recognizes Mosaic's ability to remain at the forefront of innovation in the artificial intelligence and machine learning space, employing world-class data scientists to address industry problems efficiently. Silicon Review holistically assessed some of the biggest up-and-coming players in the advanced analytics consulting space for factors such as diversity in customer base, cutting-edge techniques, and positive work culture.

The award also recognizes Mosaic's commitment to long-term, mutually beneficial client relationships, reflected in its 90% return-business rate. Services and consulting can be hard to define for some, so Mosaic created highly flexible and effective engagement models to help with onboarding customers across industries and developing custom AI solutions.

Mosaic Data Science makes complex artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions actionable, explainable, and usable to any organization. With the Top 5 AI Companies to Watch designation, Mosaic is recognized for its belief that data science should be available at scale to all firms, whether they are just starting to think about it or already have an established team.

"Customers like Mosaic Data Science's practical approach to themes like digital transformation, generative AI, and supply chain optimization," said Chris Brinton, CEO. "Our team boils more significant initiatives into bite-sized proofs-of-concept that deliver value in weeks or months, not years."

Mosaic is honored to have received this reward and congratulates the other top winners. We look forward to continuing to help companies combat the data science skills shortage and ascend the analytics maturity curve so they can use these powerful insights to make better decisions that benefit all stakeholders.

About Mosaic Data Science

Mosaic Data Science is a leading AI/ML services company focused on helping organizations build and deploy custom solutions. The company makes complex artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions actionable, explainable, and usable to any organization.

About The Silicon Review

The Silicon Review is the world's most trusted online and print community for business & technology professionals. Our community members include thought-provoking CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT VPs and managers, along with millions of diverse IT professionals.

