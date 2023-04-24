NetAlly, LLC: NetAlly Launches CyberScope Handheld Cybersecurity Analyzer

Purpose built instrument integrates Nmap technology for comprehensive site security assessments

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at RSA Conference 2023 in San Francisco, NetAlly announced the launch of their CyberScope Handheld Cybersecurity Analyzer, offering comprehensive site security assessment, analysis and reporting from a powerful, portable tool.



"Instead of disparate utilities on fragile laptops or tablets, CyberScope is a rugged, purpose-built security tool, harnessing Nmap technology in a simplified user interface for complete site assessments," says NetAlly CTO James Kahkoska. "Both cyber and network professionals will benefit from CyberScope's endpoint and network discovery, wireless security analysis, vulnerability assessment, and network segmentation and provisioning validation capabilities."

Designed for deep site network visibility, CyberScope can be used 'in-hand' by local personnel or operated remotely by centralized cyber experts. Its technologies include wired Ethernet (copper and fiber, to line-rate 10Gbps), Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth/BLE, and RF spectrum analysis. Its Discovery app can quickly identify every host on the network (or in the air), pinpoint where and how it is connected, and automatically execute vulnerability scans.

CyberScope leverages technology from NetAlly's EtherScope® nXG network analyzer, adding and integrating Nmap scanning into its AutoTest connectivity analysis, its network discovery algorithm, and as a standalone app with a streamlined GUI.

According to Mark Derrick, CISO and cybersecurity instructor, "Having the kind of interior threat visibility that CyberScope brings to the industry is essential for securing and reducing risk in site networks." Derrick continues, "The portability, the breadth and depth of capabilities, all make this a 'must have' tool in any cybersecurity professional's arsenal."

"Cyber risk is at the forefront of the corporate risk agenda, and while CyberScope is new for NetAlly, our customers have been using our powerful discovery technology as a complement to their cybersecurity efforts for years," says Mike Parrottino, NetAlly CEO. "While our traditional network operations customers will benefit from CyberScope's capabilities, this launch marks our purposeful entry in serving cybersecurity professionals."



The company advises that CyberScope will be available in July 2023 from their network of authorized channel partners.

For more information: https://cyberscope.netally.com

About NetAlly

The NetAlly®family of network test and analysis solutions has been helping network engineers and technicians better deploy, manage, and maintain today's complex wired and wireless networks for decades. Since creating the industry's first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly continues to set the standard for portable network analysis with tools that include EtherScope® nXG, CyberScope,AirMagnet®, LinkRunner®, LinkSprinter®, AirCheck, and more.

