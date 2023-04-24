Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp Inks Technology Cooperation Agreement with Megh Computing, Inc.

The integration of the technologies will advance the joint marketing capability of the Cytta and Megh video and video analytics solutions for the marketplace.

LAS VEGAS, NV and PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) just made a game-changing announcement: the completion of a Technology Cooperation Agreement with Megh Computing, Inc., developer of the Megh Video Analytics Solution (VAS). This exciting partnership will enable interoperability of the Megh Video Analytics Solutions with the Cytta's IGAN AIMS (Actionable Information Management System) multisource data streaming capability. This will result in a cutting-edge video streaming and AI product suitable for joint sales and marketing into First Responder, Security, and Industrial/Commercial markets worldwide.

The combination of Megh's VAS capability with Cytta Corp's IGAN software engine, provides first responders, law enforcement and all security services with a myriad of benefits, including improved situational awareness and better decision-making in emergency situations. Thanks to AI-powered algorithms, VAS can analyze vast amounts of data from multiple sources, such as surveillance cameras, drones, and other sensors. These features combined with the IGAN engine will provide real-time insights that allow crisis teams to respond proactively.

But that's not all - the marriage of Cytta's technologies with VAS will expedite decision cycles, making it a crucial advantage for first responders and law enforcement. AI combined with IGAN can analyze all video feeds and alert police and SWAT teams about potential threats, suspicious activities, or hidden dangers, allowing them to respond proactively and minimize the risk of harm.

Together, Cytta and Megh plan to work together to develop an advanced video compression and streaming system that contains specific functionality to be integrated into the Megh video analytics solutions. We have also agreed to discuss developing a global partnership for the sales and marketing of all related products from both partners. The proprietary modifications to Cytta products and/or Megh products resulting from this pilot project will revolutionize the way we approach video streaming and connectivity.

Megh Computing CEO PK Gupta stated, "We are excited to work with Cytta Corp and bring Megh's AI-based analytics platform to their impressive suite of video/audio integration software. We believe that combining Cytta's advanced video collaboration and compression capabilities with our high-performance analytics solutions will deliver a unique value proposition to our mutual customers."

Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Megh Computing, Inc. to bring our IGAN AIMS technologies together with their market ready Megh Video Analytics Solution. By integrating VAS functionality with our IGAN software, we can provide first responders, security forces and law enforcement with an advanced video streaming and AI capability that can significantly improve situational awareness and decision-making in emergency situations."

This technology combination will integrate advanced artificial intelligence VAS features to analyze critical real-time data from the IGAN, such as video feeds, images, chat, files, messages, location maps and media. This allows the combined IGAN/VAS technologies to analyze, draw inferences, and provide intelligent real-time decision insights across data from all sources connected through IGAN.

In short, this partnership is a game-changer, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for our two innovative companies.

About Megh Computing Inc.

Megh Computing's mission is to provide the best-in-class real-time analytics platform for creating actionable insights from streaming data. Megh was founded in 2017 by a team from Intel that pioneered the use of FPGAs in the data center. Over the past ten years, this team has taken the promise of heterogeneous computing from concept to production. Megh is focused now on providing a real-time, AI-based video analytics solution that can be deployed on any platform using CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, and SOCs, from edge-to-cloud. Megh's solution automates the use of data from cameras and sensors for real-time, actionable insights in verticals like smart buildings, smart warehouses, and smart cities, creating business value for enterprise customers.

Megh Computing's AI-based streaming analytics platform uses any hardware architecture for edge-to-cloud deployments. Megh Computing was founded on Open Analytics principles. The result is Megh's fully customizable, cross-platform Video Analytics Solution (VAS) offerings: VAS SDK toolkit, VAS Suite, and VAS portal. VAS is powered by Nimble Application Framework, which allows customization across the entire analytics pipeline for use case-specific accuracy. Engineered to seamlessly leverage hardware acceleration for CPU, GPU, and FPGA hardware architectures, the framework makes VAS a truly high-performance, real-time analytics solution. And for highly complex, deep learning AI algorithms, Megh's proprietary Deep Learning Engine (DLE) on FPGAs can improve performance 10x over GPUs. Megh Computing is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR, USA, with development offices in Bangalore, India.

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA): has created video/audio integration software with AI connection capability, advanced video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real-world problems in large markets. Cytta's IGAN AIMS (Actionable Information Management System) online dashboard integrates all video and audio streams, enabling collaborative interactivity while providing relevant, actionable information on an ongoing basis.

The IGAN Engine is a cloud based SAAS communication network providing a multifunctional tool for sharing real-time video, video/voice calls and chat interaction. The interactive desktop/mobile user interface provides quick visual reference and multiparty collaboration with streaming video, location maps, messages, and communications (video/voice/text). The IGAN Engine collaborative video, voice, chat and media integration tool makes it easy to share and store critical real time data, such as video feeds, images, chat, files, messages, location maps and media. IGAN's complete encrypted cloud accessibility allows access as a web application for desktop and mobile devices, or with native iOS and Android mobile apps, all with end-to-end encryption for all users.

The IGAN AIMS is a practical, valuable, and irreplaceable tool for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in a crisis. It also allows venues such as schools, malls, event venues, and religious locations to be connected and monitor their situation, as well as immediately make their data directly available to law enforcement during emergencies.

For more information, please visit cytta.com and the Corporate Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's recent corporate discussion videos. Learn more at www.cytta.com.

