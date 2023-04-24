Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2023) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a reseller agreement with Green Analytics Corp. ("GA") on April 20, 2023. The agreement enables GA to resell the BIX ORIGIN and IMPACT software products.

GA is a long-standing partner of TrustBIX, and this agreement enables them to bring TrustBIX software products to more customers. BIX ORIGIN is a comprehensive supply chain tracking and measurement system allowing participants to manage, verify, and source products by attribute. BIX IMPACT is an operational tracking and payment processing solution allowing organizations to efficiently report progress and implement payments for better management.

"We have been at the ground floor developing these products and we're ready to offer them as new services to clients in governments, corporations and not for profit organizations," said Amy Taylor, CEO of Green Analytics Inc. "This will be a valuable solution for entities reporting their sustainability performance."

"This agreement will deepen our partnership with Green Analytics," said Hubert Lau, CEO of TrustBIX. "With their expertise in technology, analytics, and sustainability, we are confident they will provide customers with exceptional service and support."

About Green Analytics

GA provides innovative solutions to help businesses improve their environmental performance and decision-making capabilities. The company has extensive experience in environmental consulting, data, and software development services across a range of industries helping them leverage data and technology to drive performance, growth, and success.

www.greenanalytics.com.

About TrustBIX

The vision is to create a world where we trust more and waste less by leveraging BIX and the use of its technology solutions. TrustBIX delivers independent validation of provenance and sustainable practices within multiple supply chains and industries.

BIX Location Services offer solutions to supply chains that bring situational awareness for high-value assets.

ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in North America and China.

www.trustbix.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Mr. Hubert Lau

President and CEO

Telephone: (780) 456-2207

Email: info@trustbix.com

