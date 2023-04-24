New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2023) - Alliance Advisors, a leading shareholder engagement and advisory firm, has been approved as a premium provider by OTC Markets Group Inc., ("OTC") the operator of financial markets for 12,000 U.S. and global securities.

This will allow Alliance Advisors to provide OTC clients with access to Alliance Advisors' range of services, including ESG Advisory, Institutional Ownership Intelligence, Targeting and Shareholder Engagement.

"We are thrilled to be a part of OTC Markets Groups Premium Provider Directory," said Joseph Caruso, CEO of Alliance Advisors. "This will provide clients of OTC Markets access to Alliance Advisors' services, which will help with investor targeting and continued shareholder communications."

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates three markets, including the OTCQX® Best Market, which is for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies that meet high financial standards and provide regular disclosure; the OTCQB® Venture Market, which is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies; and the Pink Open Market, which includes a wide spectrum of securities.

Contact:

Tom Kies, North America

+1 631 241 3023

tkies@allianceadvisors.com

Timothy Marshall, EMEA and APAC

+44-793-999-7791

tmarshall@allianceadvisors.com

About Alliance Advisors

Alliance Advisors is an independent corporate advisory firm focused on Shareholder Engagement & Solicitation, Compensation Advisory, Governance & Sustainability Advisory, M&A - Activism, Institutional Ownership Intelligence and Retail Outreach strategies.

We work around the world for public and private companies operating at board and C-suite level.

We go beyond the norm to develop and execute bold, client-first strategies, resulting in winning outcomes.

