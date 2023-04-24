The second China (Wuhan) Culture and Tourism Expo (CCTE) was jointly organized by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the P.R.C., and the Hubei Provincial People's Government. The second CCTE (Wuhan) shows new models, formats and scenarios in culture and tourism, is expected to boost the integrated development of the sectors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005576/en/

The 2nd China (Wuhan) Culture and Tourism Expo (CCTE) (Photo: Business Wire)

The expo, held from April 21 to 23, includes one major conference, six sessions, one cloud-based transaction platform and a series of cultural and tourism product trading fairs, with the total exhibition area covering approximately 80,000 square meters.

More than 2,000 tourism exhibitors from home and abroad, competent authorities from 15 foreign countries including France, Germany, and Portugal, and international tourism organizations are attracted to participate in the grand event.

Exhibition halls of 29 Chinese provinces, autonomous regions, cities and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region are set up to show the splendid natural scenery and diverse cultures across the country.

Exhibition areas showcasing the world's colorful civilizations as well as the cultural and tourism resources of various countries are also found at the expo. (Edited by Su Dan with Xinhua Silk Road, sudan@xinhua.org)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005576/en/

Contacts:

Leiying

Tel: +86150 1079 4892

Website: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/333781.html