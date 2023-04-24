Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited: Global Bioanalytical Services Market Size Expected to cross USD 2 Bn by 2028 says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Bioanalytical Services Market is anticipated to amass a valuation of ~USD 2 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of +9% over the assessment timeline of 2022-2029.





Bioanalytical services involve the proper analysis of biological samples including tissue, urine, blood, among others for the determination of any specific disease or as a part of routine body check-up. These samples are also scrutinized to ascertain the presence of various compounds or biomolecules, such as drugs, metabolites, proteins, nucleic acids, and enzymes. These conveniences are generally employed in fabricating and verifying pharmaceuticals, biologics, and medical devices, as well as in clinical research, toxicology, and environmental surveillance. Bioanalytical services may integrate a sundry of methodologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry, immunoassays, and molecular biology assays.

Global Bioanalytical Services Market Outlook (2022-2029)

The growing prevalence of chronic ailments, increasing popularity of biosimilars, along with the rising R&D investments in the field are primarily augmenting the outlook of this business vertical.

Furthermore, the booming biopharmaceutical sector, growing adoption of point-of-testing diagnostics, and increasing healthcare expenditure across various regions are creating lucrative opportunities for this marketplace to prosper.

Alongside, increasing frequency of infectious disease outbreaks, surge in the geriatric population base, and the growing trends of laboratory testing services outsourcing are aiding the expansion of this industry.

On the contrary, lack of skilled professionals in the field and absence of proper healthcare infrastructure across numerous regions are hindering the remuneration scope of this business sphere.

Competitive Hierarchy

The prominent players defining the competitive terrain of Global Bioanalytical Services Market are Covance, Inc., ICON plc, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., SGS SA, PPD Inc., WuXi AppTec, Inc., Merck KGaA, Frontage Laboratories, Inc., and Intertek Group plc.

Segmental Outlook

By Service

Immunochemistry Services

Quantitative Immunoassays

Cell-based Neutralization Assays

LCMS Method Development

Discovery Phase Bioanalysis

LCMS Sample Bioanalysis

GCP Bioanalysis Service

Biomarker Assays

Protein Analysis

Others

By Type

Small Molecule Bioanalysis

Large Molecule Bioanalysis

Others

By End-user

Pharma & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Region-Wise Outlook

Which region is presently leading the Global Bioanalytical Services Market?

North America is anticipated to lead the industry in terms of volume share. This is ascribed to the growing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, rising R&D investments in the field, along with technological advancements in the field.

How is Asia Pacific faring in this industry?

Asia Pacific is reckoned to garner significant returns over 2022-2029 owing to the increasing number of clinical trials, growing health cognizance among the masses, and the booming biopharmaceutical sector.

Category-Wise Insights

Which is the most dominant service segment in this business sphere?

The cell-based neutralization assays segment is currently dominating the market in terms of revenue share. This is attributable to the increasing pervasiveness of both infectious and chronic ailments across the globe.

Which is the fastest growing type of segment in this market?

The small molecule bioanalysis segment has emerged as the fastest growing type of segment in this industry. This is credited to the fact that most of the branded and generic drug compounds are made of small molecules. Therefore, manufacturers are required to conduct bioanalytical tests of their drugs to determine their efficacy and longevity and avoid fast paced patent expiration.

Which is the top performing end user segment in this industry?

The pharma & biotechnology companies segment is poised to amass notable gains over the estimated timeline. This is due to the growing disease prevalence and escalating demand for personalised medicines.

Comparing the historical outlook and ongoing trends of this market

The Global Bioanalytical Services Market is slated to witness an upward trend over the forecast period due to the emergence of numerous development propellants.

There has been a growing pervasiveness of infectious disease across the globe. Bioanalytical services play an integral role in the monitoring and diagnosis of numerous infectious ailments. By using the correct bioanalytical technology, healthcare professionals can easily detect infectious agents like viruses or bacteria and make effective decisions accordingly. It is worth noting that the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak paved way for this market to witness a significant growth. Bioanalytical services are being widely adopted to facilitate fast and efficient testing. Apart from that, the assessment results also enabled experts to work on developing the right vaccines and treatment medications for this deadly disease. These factors together are stimulating the overall dynamics of this industry sphere.

Drug safety is a crucial concern for the masses as well as healthcare experts. There are times when certain medicines pose a higher risk of side effects. By using bioanalytical services, the target drugs can be accurately assessed to determine their safety and efficacy. Alongside, there has been an escalating demand for personalized medicine across the globe. These services can help identify patient-specific biomarkers that can be used to develop personalized treatment plans. This in turn is adding traction to the development of this business vertical.

On Special Requirement Bioanalytical Services Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Major Developments

In 2021, Eurofins Scientific announced the acquisition of Beacon Discovery, a company that specializes in drug discovery services, including bioanalytical services. The acquisition has allowed Eurofins to expand its drug discovery capabilities and better serve its clients in the pharmaceutical industry.

Live Cell Encapsulation Market: Industry Trends & Outlook 2023 says AI Market Report

With 13.87% CAGR, Atopic Dermatitis Market Size to Surpass USD 16.23 Billion by 2028 Says Brandessence Market Research

Canned Tuna Market Size 2023, SWOAT Analysis and Forecast To 2029 | American Tuna, Bumble Bee Foods, Dongwon Industries, Thai Union Group | Brandessence Market Research

IoT In Healthcare Market Size Growing at 19.20 % CAGR, Set to Reach USD 388.18 Billion by 2027 says Brandessence Market Research

Healthcare Payer Services Market Forecast 2022-2029: Demand, Business Growth, Opportunity, Application, Cost, Sales, Service, End-Use, Size, Top Manufacturers Analysis - Cognizant, EXL, HGS Ltd., Accenture | Brandessence Market Research

Biscuit Mix Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2022 - 2029 | Report by Brandessence Market Research

