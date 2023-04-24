Green hydrogen projects can be profitable in "wide swaths" of the United States, supported by new federal tax credits for clean hydrogen, according to a financial modeling analysis by the policy consultancy Energy Innovation.From pv magazine USA Just months after passage of the federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), power plant owner-operator AES Corporation and industrial gases company Air Products announced a $4 billion joint venture to build, own and operate a green hydrogen production facility in Texas with 1.4 GW of solar and wind capacity, that could qualify for the clean hydrogen production ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...