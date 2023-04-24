UK researchers have assessed the cost of a 24V soluble lead flow battery optimized for PV applications. They have found that a total component cost of GBP 50 ($62)/kWh could be achieved, which is half that of current nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) lithium-ion cells.The soluble lead flow battery (SLFB) is a promising small-scale energy storage technology particularly for emerging economies, due to its robustness, a lifetime of 2000 cycles demonstrated at the cell level, and the fact that its electrolyte is manufacturable directly from spent lead acid batteries. However, there is a need for techno-economic ...

