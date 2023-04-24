The animal health company is firmly established in the world's Top 10.

Regulatory News:

Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO):

A family-owned and independent company

Vetoquinol has managed to preserve its family ownership and independence while pursuing a growth strategy aimed at focusing its efforts and resources on high-potential markets.

In 2023, the company is the 8th largest animal health pharmaceutical company in the world, with a presence in 24 countries and around 50 distributors worldwide.

A growing animal health market

The animal health market is a strong, steadily developing market that continues to grow thanks to product innovations, digital technology and faster, more accurate diagnostics.

This market is supported by the constant growing demand for animal proteins (milk, eggs, meat) worldwide and pet care, a segment that is benefiting from the changing purchasing power of pet owners.

Key markets for Vetoquinol

Europe has historically been Vetoquinol's largest market, with subsidiaries in all major European countries. America, and particularly the United States, the world's largest animal health market, represents a strong growth potential. Asia/Pacific is a territory with a promising future; the diversity and dynamics of local markets will enable Vetoquinol to continue to grow in this region.

A global strategy to be close to its customers.

International development has been a priority for Vetoquinol for over 90 years. Through its network of subsidiaries and distributors, the company is close to its customers. This proximity allows the company to build solutions with them and to meet their needs, while differentiating itself on its markets to sustain its business.

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the farm animals (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets. As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region. Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. Vetoquinol employed more than 2,500 people as of December 31st, 2022.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

The Vetoquinol share is eligible for the French PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005015/en/

Contacts:

VETOQUINOL



Group Communications Officer

Resika Narain-Menigot

resika.narain-menigot@vetoquinol.com



KEIMA COMMUNICATION



Press Relations

Charles-Edouard Aubry

Tel.: +33 (0)6 09 09 48 32

charles-edouard.aubry@keima.fr



Investors Relations

Emmanuel Dovergne

Tel.: +33 (0)6 76 94 40 87

emmanuel.dovergne@keima.fr