Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Verimatrix Streamkeeper was selected as a recipient of a 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year Award for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

Recognizing some of the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by exhibitors at this year's NAB Show, the event's official award program selects winners via a panel of industry experts in 15 categories. Recipients were announced April 18 at an awards ceremony during the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas. To be eligible for an award, nominated products had to come from companies exhibiting at the 2023 NAB Show and be delivered within the 2023 calendar year.

Verimatrix Streamkeeper stands as the industry's first battle-ready cybersecurity solution specifically engineered to hunt down and take out video piracy resulting in consistent video content loss prevention and protected profits. Setting a new benchmark for video security, Streamkeeper protects the full streaming (OTT) distribution ecosystem and combines Multi-DRM, Watermarking, App Shield and Counterspy the company's zero-code, anti-piracy deployment technology.

"During our centennial year, NAB continues to recognize the products that are transforming how content is being created, connected and capitalized throughout the broadcast, media and entertainment industry," said NAB SVP and Chief Customer Success Officer Eric Trabb. "Congratulations to Verimatrix for winning the 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in recognition of Streamkeeper, a product that has demonstrated its ability to help storytellers face the challenges of the present and future by revolutionizing a critical stage of the content lifecycle."

"It's truly an honor to have Verimatrix Streamkeeper named Product of the Year for AI/ML at this year's NAB Show," said Asaf Ashkenazi, CEO of Verimatrix. "Our collaborative machine/human approach to combatting video piracy is one-of-a-kind; attack patterns can be detected quickly and accurately with artificial intelligence, but our human data scientists compliment machines by ensuing clarity of investigation, precision of response, and safety in oversight. The result is a collaborative, human-centered AI/ML security solution that helps combat the riskiest threat instances with surgical precision: cutting off criminals without denigrating the user experience for legitimate customers."

To learn more about Streamkeeper and how it prevents industrial-scale video piracy, visit www.verimatrix.com/products/streamkeeper.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 15-19, 2023, in Las Vegas, is celebrating its centennial year as the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media, and entertainment. It is the ultimate marketplace for next generation technology inspiring superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. More information is available at www.nabshow.com. About NAB The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory, and public affairs. Through advocacy, education, and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Visit www.nab.org.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

