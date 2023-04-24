EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Dividend

Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Second Quarter 2023



Linde Declares Dividend in Second Quarter 2023

Woking, UK, April 24, 2023 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.275 per share.

The dividend is payable on June 16, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 2, 2023.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts:



Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com







