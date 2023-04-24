EQS-News: Linde plc
Linde Declares Dividend in Second Quarter 2023
Woking, UK, April 24, 2023 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.275 per share.
The dividend is payable on June 16, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 2, 2023.
